Ayunga nets again as Hawks beat Winchester... Williams makes Gosport comeback in win against Fareham

The Hawks made it four wins out of five in pre-season after they beat Winchester 2-0 at the Simplyhealth City ground.

Paul Doswell’s new-look side have looked good in their warm-up matches ahead of their National League South opener against Welling United on August 3, with a 2-1 defeat to Pompey their only loss.

And they continued to build momentum ahead of the big kick-off as they overcame their Southern League division one south and west opponents with relative ease.

Both goals were scored in the first half.

Ollie Dennett opened the scoring for the visitors on 12 minutes, before in-form Jonah Ayunga doubled the Hawks’ lead five minutes later.

Gosport Borough enjoyed a 3-0 success against Wessex League premier division side Fareham Town on a night that saw them welcome back Rory Williams.

The defender re-signed for the Privett Park side earlier in the day after three years at the Hawks.

Williams didn’t start the game but saw former Westleigh Park team-mate Theo Lewis open the scoring against the Reds on 20 minutes.

The Borough new boy, though, was on the pitch shortly after the interval and set up Liam Robinson for Gosport’s second on 62 minutes.

Robinson scored a second three minutes later as Lee Molyneaux’s side cruised to victory.

Meanwhile, Duncan Culley, Ryan Pennery (2) and Lamin Jatta were on the mark as Moneyfields beat United Services Portsmouth 4-2 at Burnaby Road.