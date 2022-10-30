In a game of four spot-kicks, Rovers led 2-0 at the interval but had to settle for a point after a 2-2 Wessex League Premier draw in Wiltshire.

The visitors lead when Steve Ramsey was brought down and Charlie Oakwell converted the afternoon’s opening penalty.

A first-ever Baffins goal from Frankie Paige doubled the advantage before Lavvy were awarded their first spot-kick after the restart.

Obi Saidy was adjudged to have committed a foul but Rovers keeper Roux Hardcastle kept out Cameron Roach’s effort.

Adam Bourner converted the hosts’ second penalty, though, and levelled when Ed Sanders was penalised for a foul.

Thompson fumed: ‘The officials were a joke. I’ve never been involved in a game where there’s been four penalties.

‘For the last one, Ed Sanders has tackled their bloke, the ball’s gone out of play, and the linesman has flagged for a penalty.

‘The whole of their bench were saying ‘wow, we can’t believe he’s given that as a penalty’.

‘I never got the feeling they would score from open play. I would have taken a point if offered it beforehand, but this felt like a defeat.’

Thompson continued: ‘Something’s got to be done about it (poor decisions).

‘We get emails from the league about the number of people allowed to stand up on the sidelines, and referees mention things like the tape on socks.

‘They should ensure the games are refereed properly before they look at the other things.

‘It was the same (last Wednesday) against Moneyfields, the last two have not been good enough for this level.