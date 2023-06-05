Jordan Pile (yellow/blue) has left Moneyfields to sign for Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture by Paul Collins.

He has strengthened his midfield by recruiting Danny Burroughs and Jordan Pile from fellow Portsea Islanders US Portsmouth and Moneyfields respectively.

Burroughs ended last season as US’ leading scorer with 12 goals in 33 league and cup appearances following his switch from Moneys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Pile, he made 21 starts and 14 sub appearances for Moneys in 2022/23 after being part of the great US exodus to Dover Road with Glenn Turnbull in the summer of 2021.

Thompson has also brought in Fareham pair Luke Deacon and Casey Bartlett-Scott.

Goalkeeper Deacon has been signed after Roux Hardcastle - last season’s regular shot-stopper - told Thompson he would be joining Bognor Regis for pre-season training.

Bartlett-Scott has been brought in to fill what has sometimes been a problem left-back area for Thompson ever since he was brought to Baffins by Shaun Wilkinson two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Aitken had been deployed at left-back, after being dual signed from Gosport Borough last January, but he has been invited to train with Isthmian League newcomers Horndean.

Thompson has also said goodbye to three strikers, including last season’s top scorer Tom Vincent.

Vincent, dual signed from Winchester City, scored 19 league and cup goals, despite missing several weeks with a facial injury. He is due to go to university, so is unable to commit to Rovers.

Dec Seiden has joined Wessex Premier newcomers Petersfield, meanwhile, and Joe Johnson has also left in a bid to get more first team game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding his new signings, Thompson told The News: ‘Danny Burroughs is a No 10, Jordan Pile more a No 8.

‘Danny was absolutely outstanding for US last season, and Jordan wanted a fresh challenge, a fresh start.

‘We are looking stronger in midfield having signed those two.

‘Casey Bartlett-Scott has been on my radar ever since I became manager. He’s an outstanding left-back, that’s a big signing for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He can also play left of a back three or left wing-back, and he’ll give us quality and energy.

‘Roux wants to give it a go at a higher level and I’m not going to stand in the way of anyone.

‘But I can’t be sat here waiting to see what happens in pre-season, I need to be signing players as well.

‘Finishing seventh in the league, two points off fifth, and winning the Wessex League Cup does make it easier to sign players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Most of the players I’ve signed have approached us - that’s a different story to last summer!

‘I do think we’re an attractive club, on and off the field, and we’re really looking to kick on next season.’

Regarding Vincent’s departure, Thompson stated: ‘It is a big loss, not just for his goals but Tom was a good lad in and around the changing room.