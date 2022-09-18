Baffins Milton Rovers boss Thompson left with selection headache after dramatic first Wessex League win of the season

After three successive home Premier Division defeats, sub Alpay Ali bagged an injury-time winner in a come-from-behind 3-2 success against Christchurch at the PMC Stadium.

Ali was one of a number of subs who helped change the game in Baffins’ favour after the visitors had regained the lead.

Trailing at the interval, Baffins levelled when Jason Parish’s penalty was saved and Tom Vincent reacted quickest to snaffle his sixth goal in seven league and cup appearances after joining on loan from Winchester City.

Tom Vincent netted his sixth goal in seven Baffins Milton appearances as Rovers came from behind to record their first Wessex League win of the season. Picture: Neil Marshall

Priory regained the lead before Thompson made a raft of changes - with Brad Gale, Harvey Wellham, Zac Brownlie and Ali coming on.

Gale levelled with a shot from the edge of the penalty area, his second goal in successive games after a midweek strike in the Hampshire Senior Cup win against US Portsmouth.

And with the game deep into stoppage time, Ali netted his first league goal for Baffins - but his fifth of the season - after Parish’s header had rebounded off a post.

‘It was a game of two halves,’ reported Thompson. ‘We were poor in the first half, we could hardly pass the ball, they deserved their lead.

‘Second half we were much better - the subs impacted the game.

‘It’s given me a headache now for the next game.

‘I said to the lads afterwards, we’re not going to achieve what we want to this season with the same 11 players. And when players come on, they need to try and take their chance.’

Thompson last week bid a reluctant farewell to keeper Dylan Kramer, who joined cross-city rivals Moneyfields in a bid for more game time.

‘I always knew it was going to be difficult to keep two decent keepers happy,’ he remarked. ‘I knew I would lose one of them.

‘It’s difficult at our level to have two decent keepers, it’s not like the outfield players where I can bring five on every game - you only really bring a keeper on if there’s an injury.’

Roux Hardcastle, 18, is now Baffins’ recognised first choice keeper. Back-up is provided by Taylor Revy, who new reserve boss Steve Ledger has brought over with him from Hampshire Premier League club Paulsgrove, and goalkeeping coach Dan Binks.

Baffins are up to fourth bottom, and next weekend travel to one of the three clubs below them, Alresford.

The Magpies suffered a seventh successive league and cup loss yesterday when they were blitzed 6-0 at home by AFC Portchester.