Baffins Milton Rovers launch online fundraisier for Charlie Oakwell after sickening injury

The online fundraiser for Baffins club captain Charlie Oakwell

The midfielder, who is Rovers’ club captain, suffered a double leg break in the Wessex League Premier Division fixture against Petersfield at the PMC Stadium.

The game, which was goalless and approaching the half-time interval, was abandoned in order for Oakwell to receive treatment from both clubs’ medical teams before paramedics arrived.

Oakwell was then taken to QA Hospital, where the double leg break was confirmed.

The former Chichester City player, nicknamed 'Giraffe', has been a key member of the Rovers squad since his arrival in the summer of 2022.

He made 46 starts for the club in all competitions in 2022/23, the most by any outfielder as Baffins claimed a top seven Premier finish and also lifted the Wessex League Cup.

Rovers also went further in both the FA Cup and Hampshire Senior Cups than ever before.

This season, Oakwell had scored five goals in 13 league and cup starts – only one less goal than he managed in the whole of last season.

A GoFundMe page, set up by Baffins at the weekend, had already passed the £1,000 mark by Monday lunchtime.

A statement on the fundraising page said: “Outside of football, Charlie is a self-employed groundworker, which means he is facing months away from work and a consistent income while he recovers from his horrific injury.

“All funds raised from this GoFundMe will be donated to Charlie to help him, and his family, through this challenging time.

"Everyone at Baffins Milton Rovers FC will support Charlie to the best of their abilities, and we can't wait to see him back on the pitch in a Baffins jersey again.”