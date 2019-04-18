Baffins Milton Rovers need players to show they want cup final places… Horndean in party mood

Have your say

Steve Leigh is looking for a big finish from Baffins Milton Rovers as they end their Wessex League premier division season against Andover New Street at the PMC Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The boss will be disappointed if his side don't secure a top six finish by beating the basement club.

Baffins also have their sights set on adding some silverware to their trophy cabinet.

They face Portland United in the League Cup final at the Crest Finance Stadium on May Bank Holiday Monday.

Leigh said: ‘It has been a good season but I honestly believe we could have finished higher.

‘Some of the points we dropped were avoidable.

‘It is important we make a strong finish.

‘If we don’t approach Andover New Street in the right manner we could end up with egg on our faces.

‘The players know cup final places up for grabs.

‘I expect them to continue their great work ethic.’

Fareham Town bring the curtain down on what manager Pete Stiles admits has been a disappointing season, against Bournemouth Poppies at Cams Alders on Saturday (3pm).

It has proved a frustrating campaign ending in a bottom six finish.

The Reds boss said: ‘It has been hard work. Sometimes the level of commitment hasn’t been good enough.

‘We have also been guilty of making too many stupid mistakes in games.

‘Too many games that we could have won ended as draws.

‘We also suffered a couple of heavy beatings when without some key players.

‘At times we have lacked a bit of quality and generally under performed.

‘It would be nice to finish on a high by beating Bournemouth but it is a tough game.’

There will be a party atmosphere at Five Heads Park where Horndean end their successful season against Cowes Sports (3pm).

The home side have already got second place in the bag.

Michael Birmingham will look to the game to give some of his fringe players an opportunity.

AFC Portchester end their disappointing campaign at Tadley Calleva.

The Royals, who started the season with promotion ambitions, had to settle for a mid-table finish.