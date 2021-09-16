Baffins Milton Rovers put unbeaten Wessex record on the line after midweek Hampshire Senior Cup home thrashing

Billy Connor (blue) has made a quick return to Baffins Milton Rovers and started the Hampshire Senior Cup loss to Hartley Wintney. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Shaun Wilkinson’s men are one of only two Premier Division clubs yet to lose in 2021/22 - Hamworthy United are the other.

Rovers have kept four clean sheets in rattling off four straight wins following a curtain-raising draw at Fareham Town.

Wilkinson believes Alresford will be ‘dangerous opponents’ after belting eight goals in their last two games.

They won 4-1 at Westbury in the FA Vase last weekend before claiming their first league win on Tuesday, 4-3 at home to Hamble Club. Among the scorers in midweek was former AFC Portchester player Sutcha Shepherd.

‘We haven’t lost yet, we’re going to be seen as a bit of a scalp,’ said Wilkinson. ‘We’ll have to be prepared for that - teams will raise their game.’

The boss said he wasn’t ‘overly concerned’ by Wednesday’s 6-0 home pasting by two tiers higher Hartley Wintney in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Peripatetic striker Ben Wright - who counts Hawks and Gosport amongst his former clubs - struck a hat-trick as the visitors netted five times in the second half.

‘Forget the result, it wasn’t a 6-0 game,’ said Wilkinson.

‘We can’t afford to dwell on it, the league is the bigger picture.

‘For 45 minutes we were in the game (v Hartley), we were on it. But they scored after two minutes of the second half and that was it.’

Harvey Wellham started and another 16-year-old, Owen Pelham, came on as a second half sub.

Wilkinson admits he is ‘light’ on numbers and will be looking to make new signings.

‘I haven’t got a left back at the moment, we’re having to play right-footers there.’

Callum Smith, a teenager signed from Gosport Borough and normally a right winger, was left-back against Hartley.

Attacker Billy Connor, though, has returned to Baffins a week after his departure was announced.

‘He said he wanted to be playing regularly,’ said Wilkinson. ‘But he went away, trained with another club, and then had second thoughts.