Baffins Milton Rovers return to Wessex Premier top three as Portchester’s league woes continue

Miles Everett scored the first and provided the assist for the second as Baffins Milton Rovers defeated AFC Portchester 3-1 tonight. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Former Royal Miles Everett, with a goal and an assist, was among the chief architects of Portchester’s fifth league loss which leaves them marooned in the bottom half of the table.

Among the pre-season title favourites, Portchester are down in 12th place after a second 3-1 defeat in four days, having previously lost at Blackfield & Langley at the weekend.

Having gone 2-0 down in the first half, the visitors were in the ascendancy for most of the second period until Baffins added a late breakaway third to move up to third place.

Rovers boss Shaun Wilkinson made three changes from the side which had drawn 2-2 at home to Bashley. In came left-back Rhys Lloyd, central midfielder Harry Sargeant and Everett on the left side up front.

Royals boss Dave Carter only made one change, bringing attacking midfielder Marley Ridge back into the starting line-up in place of new signing Clayd Roach.

With ex-Baffins striker Ryan Pennery still injured, Portchester skipper Sam Pearce again was deployed in a forward role alongside 15-goal Lee Wort. He was to win virtually every header he contested but, again, frustration was an overriding emotion as the anticipated promotion challenge has yet to materialise.

The visitors had begun on the front foot, with Pearce heading over from a George Colson cross, George Barker’s shot deflected for a corner and Ridge’s low shot saved by Konrad Szymaniak.

But it was Baffins who took the lead with their first on-target effort on 27 minutes.

Centre half Lee Molyneaux - who was Portchester’s assistant manager for the first few months of last season - did well to block a clearance, the ball rebounding back across the Royals penalty box where Everett lashed a fierce first-time shot in off the bar.

Six minutes later Everett - signed by Carter for Moneyfields in 2019/20 - turned provider, his right-footed cross from the left flank being met by Sargeant’s glanced header into the far corner.

With Rovers’ tails now up, Everett played in Rudi Blankson but the in-form striker - 13 goals in his last 11 appearances - shanked his effort. Winger George Britton then cut inside and fired a shot just over.

It wasn’t one-way traffic, though, with Szymaniak saving from Jake Raine and Wort.

Portchester again started the second period on top, and concerted pressure paid off in the 59th minute when a corner wasn’t cleared and in a scramble the ball eventually went in off a Baffins player.

Wort fired across the face of the six-yard box a minute later and Pearce wasn’t far away with a curling 20-yarder that just dipped over the bar with Szymaniak beaten.

The best chance of all, however, fell to George Barker. The ex-pro found himself with a clear sight of goal, but shot wildly over on 74 minutes.

Wort was booked for sliding in on Szymaniak with a foot up - some referees might easily have shown a red card - while at the other end sub Alex Przespolewski looked to have been fouled in the Royals area but official Martin Bloor waved play on.

Blankson warmed Mowthorpe’s hands with a fierce effort, pushed away for a corner, before Baffins sealed victory in the closing stages.

Przespolewski managed to nick the ball ahead of Mowthorpe on the edge of the 18-yard box before finishing well from an acute angle.

Portchester are now 19 points adrift of leaders Horndean, with a game in hand, and that is a position no-one involved with the Royals would have foresaw back in early August.

Gosport boss Shaun Gale will be pleased, however, that midfielder Mike Carter got another 80 minutes under his belt in his second loan outing for Portchester.

As for Baffins, it was a great result considering they were without three big name players - the injured Jason Parish, Tommy Scutt and Callum Dart.

Baffins: Szymaniak, Williamson, Lloyd, Molyneaux, Sanders, Sergeant, Cowan, Britton, Bridgman, Blankson, Everett. Subs used: Connor, Johnston, Przespolewski.