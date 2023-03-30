Baffins Milton Rovers sign Portsmouth Academy winger ahead of trip to Wessex League leaders AFC Portchester

Gabriel Kamavuako has signed for Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture: Sarah Standing

The winger has appeared for Pompey’s under-18 team in the FA Youth Cup and Hampshire Senior Cup this season.

He scored a penalty in a 5-0 HSC win against Wessex Division 1 high-fliers Andover New Street, but was not involved in the recent 5-2 quarter final loss at AFC Bournemouth.

Kamavuako could make his Baffins debut in this weekend’s trip to Wessex Premier table-toppers AFC Portchester.

Rovers boss Danny Thompson could have a near full strength squad to choose from if several players prove their fitness in tonight’s reserve game.

Jason Parish, Dan Wood, Rob Evans, Brad Gale and Joe Johnson are all due to feature for Steve Ledger’s reserves against Liphook at the PMC Stadium.

Baffins, who have won all 14 Hampshire Combination East Division games since Ledger took over in September, only need a point to clinch a top two finish and promotion.

Thompson, meanwhile, insists his side will ‘give it a go’ as they aim to win at Portchester for the second time this season.

Rovers triumphed 1-0 at the On-Site Group Stadium in a Wessex League Cup tie in the autumn - the last game that Gale, who suffered an ankle injury in that game, played for the first team.

‘It’s a free hit for us,’ Thompson insisted. ‘They’re top of the league for a reason but we’ve already beaten them at home.’

Baffins’ home game against Horndean on Tuesday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

It has been rearranged for Thursday April 20 - meaning the Deans’ last three Premier games will be shoehorned into a five-day window.

In all, Horndean must now play their final eight Premier games - 20 per cent of their seasonal fixture list - in just 22 days next month.

Due to the play-off programme, the regular Wessex top flight campaign must be completed by Saturday April 22.