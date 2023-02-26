Baffins Milton Rovers sub Dillon North ends AFC Stoneham’s remarkable Wessex League winning home run

Dillon North (blue) ended Stoneham's 19-game winning Wessex League home run with an equaliser for Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Purples were aiming for a 20th successive Premier League win at fortress Stoneham Lane.

But sub Dillon North capitalised on a defensive mistake to lob an 80th minute leveller - five minutes after coming on - after top scorer Duarte Martins had netted his 34th goal of the season.

Baffins had two great late chances to have inflicted a first home league loss on their hosts since late January 2022.

But Kelvin Robinson’s attempt to set up Joe Johnson was blocked by a defender and then sub Harvey Welham burst through one on one with keeper Callum Lee, only to shoot wide.

‘I would have snapped anyone’s hand off if they’d offered me a point beforehand,’ Thompson told The News.

‘But if I’m being really honest, we should have won it. We had two golden opportunities. Harvey was devastated afterwards, bless him.

‘We put in a proper performance, it was a good shift from the lads.

‘They’d beaten Portchester at home and then won at Horndean, so this shows how far we have come.’

It was the first points Stoneham had dropped at home on their artificial pitch since a 1-1 draw with Alresford on February 12 last year.

After falling behind, Thompson changed shape to 4-4-2 by bringing on North on one flank with Miles Everett on the other.

The manager recalled Dan Aitken, dual signed from Gosport Borough, at left-back but he was forced off midway through the first half after a tackle led to him crashing into an advertising hoarding.

Striker Jason Parish wasn’t risked - ‘he wasn’t feeling 100 per cent,’ reported Thompson - so Johnson and Robinson were paired up top.

Completing a good day for Baffins, the reserves defeated fellow high-fliers Folland at The PMC Stadium to move top of the Hampshire Combination East Division table.

It was the 10th successive league victory since Steve Ledger took over as manager just a few weeks into the season.

