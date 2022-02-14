Bath brace ends Denmead’s 20-game unbeaten run and keeps Locks Heath on fringe of Hampshire Premier League title race

Ryan Bath (red) took his seasonal tally to 29 with a brace as Locks Heath ended Denmead's 20-game unbeaten league run. Picture: Keith Woodland

xRyan Bath took his seasonal tally to 29 with both goals as Locks Heath remained on the fringe of the title race with a 2-1 success at Front Lawn.

It was only Denmead’s second league loss of the 2021/22 season and their first since a 3-2 setback against Liss in August.

Locks are now four points behind Denmead and remain seven adrift of leaders Moneyfields Reserves, with the top two both having a game in hand.

Fuge was able to welcome back a string of first team regulars from the team held 1-1 by lowly Winchester Castle the previous week.

Adam Clark, Shane Kent, Chay Dugan, Aiden Smallbones and keeper Owen Craig all started, with Jordan Whiteley and Jake Bull on the bench.

Bath opened the scoring in the first half after Clark - a mid-season signing from Warsash - had flicked on a long ball from Kent.

Clark also provided an assist for Bath’s second after the break before Denmead set up a tense finale with a Ryan Chandler consolation.

Locks have had approaches from Wessex League clubs – including Hamble Club - for their leading goalscorer, but Bath is remaining loyal.

‘There’s still all to play for,’ said Fuge, ‘and we have more work to do than the top two. We’ve a steep hill to climb but we’ll keep going.

‘We’re also conscious of the teams behind us breathing down our necks.’

Stockbridge are seven points behind Locks with three games in hand, while Fleetlands are nine points adrift with three games in hand.

Locks only six matches left - three against teams in the top six (Moneyfields away, Fleetlands home and Colden Common home).

In addition to the league, Locks remain in three cups.

They travel to holders Moneyfields on March 8 in the semi-final of the Portsmouth Senior Cup, while they will face Moneys reserves or Hook in the last four of the HPL Cup at Fareham’s Cams Alders.