Lee Bradbury accepts time is running out for the Hawks to avoid the drop ahead of their visit to promotion-chasing Solihull Moors on Saturday (3pm).

A win is needed really to maintain any outside hope of avoiding relegation from the Vanarama National League.

With just four games left the Hawks are nine points adrift of Dover who are above the drop zone. A defeat, coupled with a Dover win at Barrow, would be enough see them relegated.

Bradbury insists his side will keep battling and take pride in their performances.

The Hawks manager said: ‘Nothing has changed and we have to go out and win every game.

‘We have to go to one of the toughest places in the league and give it everything we have got.

‘There will be a lot of pressure on Solihull because they are aiming for automatic promotion. They will be expected to win.

‘Our aim is to give ourselves a chance for as long as we can.

‘To do that we need to get something from the game.

‘We can take some confidence from our performance against them at Westleigh Park earlier in the season.

‘It was a game we were unfortunate not to win.’

Bradbury is boosted by having two key players back in contention after injury and suspension.

Goalkeeper Ben Dudzinski has recovered from injury and could come in for Rotherham United loanee Laurence Bilboe.

Dudzinski has been one of the big positives this season forcing his way into the side and making the position his own.

Andreas Robinson is set to return following a four-game suspension.

Bradbury added: ‘We gave Ben the opportunity early in the season and he has stepped up to the mark.

‘He trains hard and always remains very focused.

‘We lost Andreas at the worst possible time and I felt his sending off was harsh.

‘He had been punched in the face twice and all he did was grab the shirt to keep their player away from him.

‘Andreas has been a big miss for us and we are stronger with him in the side.

‘He possesses good strength in midfield and passes the ball well.’

Bradbury knows it will be tough at Solihull who will come at them from the start.

The Hawks boss is calling for cool heads from his players but he also wants them to not be showing any fear in the situation.

He added: ‘We will need to be disciplined but at the same time courageous and brave going forward.

‘Though we find ourselves in a difficult situation stranger things have happened.’