Have your say

Fareham Town kept in touch with a tightly-packed group chasing Wessex Premier Division leaders Alresford with a comfortable 3-0 win against Hamworthy.

Three first half goals decided the issue as the Reds claimed their fifth Cams Alders victory in the past six home league games.

Fareham manager Pete Stiles felt it was a well deserved success - even if it wasn't a vintage performance.

‘We weren't at our best, but we got all three points and that is all that matters,’ he remarked.

‘At times this season we have played better without getting anything out of it.

‘We did have all three of our main strikers missing so we have to be pleased with the win.

‘At times we rode our luck but it helped that the opposition couldn't hit a barn door.’

Fareham were missing their two top scorers - 11-goal Josh Benfield and nine-goal Simon Woods - while another forward, Gary Austin, was suspended.

But centre-half Gary Moody gave them a 20th-minute lead, rising above a crowd of players to head home.

On 38 minutes, Jack Breed, who was outstanding in the first half, finished well after latching onto a Connor Messenbird through ball.

It was the Gibraltar under-21 international’s first senior goal for the club.

Almost immediately after, stand-in striker Curt Robbins netted with an overhead-kick from a corner.

‘It is so close at the top that it is anyone's title this season,’ said Stiles, whose side are only five points adrift of second-placed AFC Stoneham.

‘We are up to eighth and need to keep winning to sustain it.’

Fareham travel the short distance to AFC Portchester on Tuesday for a rearranged Russell Cotes Cup tie. They are away again next Saturday - to a table-topping Alresford side they crushed 7-1 at Cams Alders in October.