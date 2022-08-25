Billie Busari set for Gosport Borough return - six weeks after being brutally attacked in broad daylight

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder suffered a fractured jaw that required surgery after being assaulted by two men outside Gunwharf Quays on July 22.

Busari, a University of Portsmouth student, had been going to pick up a suit ahead of the following day’s ‘team bonding’ trip to a horse racing meeting.

Busari is expected to return to non-contact training with the rest of the Boro squad next week.

Billie Busari is set to return to Gosport Borough training next week. Picture by Tom Phillips

‘That will be a big boost, for him and for us,’ said Gosport boss Shaun Gale.

‘Billie had started pre-season well, looking sharp, and what happened to him was beyond belief and disgusting.

‘It will be nice to see him back in the building.

‘We will be guided by the hospital’s advice. At the moment it’s non contact as Billie had a plate put in his jaw, but all being well he could be back playing by the first week of October.’

A 23-year-old man, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon. He was bailed to appear back before police.

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman, giving an update on the investigation into the attack on Busari, gave a short update this week.

‘Enquiries are still ongoing in connection with the Victory Street incident. The arrested person is on conditional police bail.’

Gosport, meanwhile, will be bidding for a third straight Southern League Premier South home win of the season this weekend.

They host newly-promoted Plymouth Parkway, who have picked up just one point in four games so far.

That came on the opening day when former Exeter City striker Ben Seymour scored twice on his debut as Parkway came from 0-2 down to draw 2-2 with Chesham.

Parkway are no strangers to Gosport, as the two clubs met in the FA Cup first qualifying round last September.

Boro made hard work of their 2-1 win against a Parkway side reduced to 10 men in the 48th minute due to a red card - requiring a stunning late winner from Nicky Dembele to progress.

‘We won’t be taking them lightly,’ said Gale. ‘It will be a hard test - we expect nothing different.’

Midfielder Andreas Robinson made his first competitive appearance for Boro as a second-half sub in last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Chesham.

Providing he comes through training tonight, he is in contention for a start as Gosport face the first of two games in three days.

A first-ever Southern League trip to former Wessex League rivals Winchester City follows on Bank Holiday Monday.

Brad Tarbuck has returned to training after an ankle injury but Gale admits this weekend ‘might be too early’ for him.