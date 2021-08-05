‘Bitter-sweet’ introduction to Wessex League Premier Division for new US Portsmouth boss Tom Grice

US Portsmouth's Jack Chandler, left, netted a late leveller against his former club Alton in midweek on the club's Wessex Premier League debut. Picture: Stuart Martin

In their first ever step 5 fixture, US let slip a half-time lead and required a last-gasp Jack Chandler strike to claim a 3-3 midweek draw at fellow newly-promoted outfit Alton.

‘It was a real roller coaster of emotions,’ revealed Grice, whose side host Alton tomorrow in an FA Cup extra preliminary qualifying round tie at the Victory Stadium.

A brace from former AFC Portchester striker Joe Johnson had thrust new-look US into a 2-1 half-time lead.

‘If we had gone in at half-time 5-1 up no-one could have had any complaints,’ said Grice. ‘If you had offered me the draw before the game I would probably have taken it, but if you’d offered me it at half-time I’d have said no way.

‘But having gone 3-2 down in the 87th minute, the lads dug in well. We never gave up, and that’s all you can ask for. In the end I was happy with a point.’

Having always played a 3-5-2 system under previous boss Glenn Turnbull, Grice deployed a 4-4-2 formation having had success with it in their final pre-season friendly against Southern Leaguers Sholing.

In front of debutant keeper Lewis Broughton were centre halves Tom Jeffes and Jack Barker, plus right-back Chandler and John Cass at left-back.

Brodie Spencer, Ryan Smart, Obi Saidy - converted into a defensive midfielder from a centre half - and Frankie Paige comprised the midfield quartet with Johnson and George Root up front.

Ex-Baffins defender Connor Saunders replaced Cass 10 minutes into the second half when the latter went off with a shoulder injury, while Dan Sibley came on for the injured Paige.

Grice is now pondering about whether to revert to 3-5-2 for the FA Cup tie.

USP hit the headlines a few months ago with their fairytale run to the semi-finals of the FA Vase, and the manager said: ‘We saw last season that anything is possible.