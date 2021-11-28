Boss Glenn Turnbull's scathing assessment of Moneyfields' 'unacceptable' Portland efforts

Forward James Franklyn, left, fired Moneyfields ahead at Portland. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-29)

And the Moneys boss revealed he was the 'angriest he's ever been as a manager' in the changing rooms in the immediate aftermath of the draw.

James Franklyn fired in his 12th goal of the season to hand travelling Moneyfields a third-minute advantage.

But Turnbull was at a loss to explain why his men 'completely dropped off' from 15 minutes onwards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They would be punished when Marcus Smith's deflected strike made it 1-1 on 52 minutes as it ended all square.

And Turnbull did not hold back with his assessment of the display from his Moneyfields side.

He fumed: ‘We only played for the first 15 minutes. We probably got more than we deserved, if I’m honest.

‘We just dropped off. The second half was as bad as I’ve seen us play.

‘There wasn’t any passion, it looked like people were just there going through the motions, really.

‘I can put up with people having bad games and making mistakes - there were plenty of them yesterday to get me annoyed at - but not giving their all and not trying - that’s unacceptable to me.

‘The club have put on a coach, we tried to do everything properly, we’ve looked after people.

‘Maybe too many were interested in having a jolly up on the coach than going there to do what we were trying to do. That’s as angry as I’ve ever been in a changing room afterwards. They let themselves down.

‘Before they’ve let me down and Fraser (Quirke; assistant manager) and Pete (Seiden; chairman) and the club. A few of them have really, really got to step up to the mark now and start delivering.’

Despite Turnbull's frustration at Moneyfields' showing, they would have claimed all three points but for an unbelievable save from Mike Edgar to keep out Dec Seiden's scuffed shot in second half stoppage-time.

To cap it all, the door on the bagging holding area of the coach Moneyfields were travelling in came open on the way home from Portland - meaning players and staff were left picking up their belongings roadside after they’d fallen off the bus.

Turnbull added: ‘They celebrated like they won the World Cup. Fair play to them, they’re on a run and a point against us they see as big, but they probably on the balance of things deserved it.