Boss Paul Doswell unimpressed with Hawks' display in Tonbridge Angels home draw

Hawks boss Paul Doswell Picture: Dave Haines

Doswell was underwhelmed with his side's showing for large parts of the Tonbridge clash - apart from a 20-minute spell after the break in which Oastler had headed the hosts in front.

And the Hawks boss insisted his troops only had themselves to blame after 'dropping deeper and deeper' as they looked to cling on to claim a first home league win in seven attempts - since defeating Concord Rangers at Westleigh Park on October 9.

Doswell confessed: ‘We said at half-time we didn't feel we were anywhere near it in terms of us, but for 20 minutes we looked good (in the second half). But you can't play for 20 minutes out of 90 and the equaliser came from us dropping deeper and deeper.

‘I've been involved in football long enough to feel the pain of those last-minute equalisers.

‘But I think we set ourselves for it, we dropped deeper and deeper, we didn't keep the ball and we looked nervous.