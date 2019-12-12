Bournemouth told to bring 'wetsuits, snorkels and flippers' for doubtful Baffins clash... Fareham Town eye response

Have your say

Baffins Milton Rovers are hoping the appalling weather over the past week relents so they can take on Bournemouth at the PMC Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

However, manager Steve Leigh isn't too optimistic that his side will be able to play their first Wessex League home game since October 26.

‘If there is any chance it could be on I would tell Bournemouth to bring their wetsuits, snorkels and flippers,' quipped Leigh.

‘We could always take them on in a game of water polo.

‘If the weather improves there is a chance we can get the game on.

'We have a drainage problem with the pitch and can't seem to get rid of the water.’

Baffins have only played six home league games this term - the second fewest in their division behind Christchurch (five).

As it stands, Baffins could end up with a similar home fixture backlog to last term when five of their last six league matches were at The PMC Stadium.

The club’s pitch problems are not helped by the fact Portsmouth Women also use the PMC Stadium as their home ground.

They hosted Leyton Orient in the FA Women’s Cup last Sunday and romped to a 6-1 victory.

‘Portsmouth Ladies playing on it didn't help because, it ripped it to shreds,’ Leigh continued.

‘Fortunately, we played a lot of games earlier in the season so fixtures are not stacking up.

‘Whatever happens we have to make sure that we prepare properly and approach it with the right mindset.

‘We played well at Fleet and I am looking for us to carry on from there.’

Baffins’ 3-2 success at Fleet was their seventh away Wessex League victory of the campaign and left them among the club's bunched in behind leaders Alresford.

Leigh’s side are one of eight teams separated by just four points.

n Pete Stiles needs Fareham Town to get back to winning ways against Hamworthy United at Cams Alders tomorrow (3pm).

The Reds suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat at Shaftesbury after conceding three goals in the opening 15 minutes.

‘It is just one defeat and we have to keep hanging in there,’ said Stiles.

‘We are going along okay at the moment.’

Stiles admits he has a few players missing.

Ethan Jones and Tom Settle are injured, Gary Austin starts a six-match suspension and strike pair Simon Woods and Josh Benfield are unavailable.