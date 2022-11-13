The Blues boss revealed how the loyalty of the 1,000-plus travelling fans was a key thread in his message to his players ahead of Morecambe.

Those supporters made the 600-mile round-trip to the north west for the clash at the Mazuma Stadium.

Pompey’s performance came up short in the 1-1 draw, with promising periods let down by a loss of control in crucial sections of the game.

That was a frustration for Cowley, knowing the lengths those fans had gone to in an effort to back their team.

Cowley said: ‘We get clips off social media of the supporters celebrating goals away from home.

‘We know ultimately how much it means to our supporters, and it’s ultimately up to the players and all of us to recognise the efforts they make to get here.

‘It’s our responsibility to try to perform for them.

Pompey fans at Morecambe.

‘We had over 1,000 supporters travel 584 miles - we wanted to put on a performance which would have made them proud and their journey home a little easier.

‘We take the point, but we would’ve liked to have won the game for them.’

Cowley felt the reason for his angst over not being able to give Pompey fans a win to improve a run of a single success in eight league games, was down to the way his players managed key periods of the 90 minutes against Morecambe.

From a reasonable early place in the game, the Blues fell apart after Liam Shaw’s 36th-minute opener.

They then dragged their way back into the clash with Colby Bishop levelling in the 67th minute, but didn’t exercise control from that moment on.

Cowley added: ‘I just think we conceded and we got a bit emotional.

‘We took too many risks and too many touches in the attacking third.

‘Offensively we never built a defensive shield behind our play.

‘That allowed them to keep escaping and hurting us on the counter-attack.

‘That was the lead up to half-time.

‘But from 45 minutes to the goal we played well.

‘We got a good rhythm against a compact team who almost play six at the back and play for the counter, which is a good way for them to play.