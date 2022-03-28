Brandon Rogers dents former club Moneyfields’ title hopes as Fleetlands jump into Hampshire Premier League’s top three

Brandon Rogers, middle, celebrates giving Fleetlands the lead against former club Moneyfields. Picture: Dave Bodymore

Last midweek, the Coptermen were told they would be getting the three points despite losing 4-0 at Moneyfields last November.

That was because Moneys had broken an FA rule about fielding too many players who had appeared in a recent FA Vase tie for the club’s first team.

A few days later, Fleetlands handed Moneys a 3-0 defeat at Lederle Lane that allowed Denmead to open up a seven-point gap at the top of the Senior Division.

Moneyfields' Liam Kyle, right, in action at Fleetlands. Picture: Dave Bodymore

There was little between the teams before Fleetlands netted twice in as many minutes just before half-time.

Twice Dan Clasby flicked on set-pieces and twice the hosts scored - Rogers belting in a loose ball and skipper Luke Heard heading in.

It was a first Fleetlands goal for Rogers, who was part of an exodus of players from Dover Road after the 4-0 win against the Coptermen.

Jamie Wrapson completed the victory in the second half after the referee had overruled a linesman’s flag raised for offside.

Fleetlands (red/black) v Moneyfields. Picture: Dave Bodymore

‘We deserved the win,’ said Fleetlands co-boss Dan Greenwood, whose side leapfrogged inactive Locks Heath to move third.

‘I wouldn’t say it was our best footballing performance, but it was our best team performance. We wanted it more.

‘It’s been a massive week for the club - we had our new changing rooms installed last week.

‘The buzz around the club is the best I’ve known, it’s great to be a part of.’

Moneyfields defender Stanlie Hopkins wins a header at Fleetlands. Picture: Dave Bodymore

The Coptermen won without George Gregory and Sam Martin or suspended pair Josh Watts and Callum Theobald. In addition, full back George Caister is out for the season due to injury.

That allowed Fleetlands to hand a second half debut to U18s midfielder Taylor Thompson.

Missing the influential George Way, Moneys also had a youthful look with teens Sam Richards, Alex Pullin, Robbie Davis, Rafferty Boyd-Kerr and Evan Harris all starting.

‘The first half was completely even, nothing was created,’ said Moneys boss Lee Mould. ‘Then we switched off and conceded two goals that were exactly the same.

‘I said at half-time ‘what have you got in our locker?’ but we were very poor. You can’t have seven or eight players being a five out of 10..

‘The thing that hurt the most was that Fleetlands wanted it more, they had the desire.

‘It wasn’t anything to do with ability, it was about desire and workrate on a bobbly pitch.

‘We missed George Way, who controls the pace of the game in midfield - they had a bit more experience in certain areas.’

Fleetlands travel to Colden Common next Saturday to face a side who have an outside chance of the title.

Common need to win their last seven games and hope Moneyfields drop points. If both teams win all their remaining matches, they will be separated by goal difference - and Moneys currently have a 16-goal advantage over Common.