Brett Pitman brings up seasonal half-century of goals as AFC Portchester claim dramatic Wessex League win at Hamble

Brett Pitman, far left, wheels away after scoring Portchester's late, late winner at Hamble. Picture by Daniel Haswell

Entering the final few minutes of their Premier game at Hamble Club, the table-topping Royals were trailing 2-1.

At that stage, they led Horndean by just two points with the Deans having three games in hand.

But Scott Jones struck an 89th minute leveller and Pitman hit a 20-yard winner in stoppage time to spark wild celebrations.

Scott Jones scores Portchester's late equaliser at Hamble. Picture by Daniel Haswell

It was the former Pompey star’s 44th Wessex Premier goal of the campaign - only two players have scored more in the last 17 seasons.

It was also the second time this season that the Royal had come from 0-2 down to beat Hamble – they won 4-2 at the On-Site Group Stadium last month thanks to doubles from Marley Ridge and Pitman.

More crucially, it ensures that Portchy will be guaranteed a top two finish if they can beat Bemerton away in their final game on Tuesday, April 25.

By the time that game kicks off, though, Horndean could have won the title.

Charlie Williamson about to score Portchester's opening goal at Hamble - his first for the Royals. Picture by Daniel Haswell

They will take over top spot - for the first time this season - if they can beat Brockenhurst at Five Heads Park on Tuesday and Baffins Milton Rovers at the PMC Stadium 48 hours later.

The title would be theirs if they could then beat Bemerton at Five Heads Park two days later.

Hamble entered Saturday’s fixture against Portchester having been thrashed 6-0 at Horndean just two days earlier. And nine of the Monks who started at Five Heads Park lined up against the Royals - Joel Ghosh and Clayd Road, who had a short spell at Portchester last season, the only two newcomers.

Despite having played less than 48 hours earlier, Hamble led 2-0 at half-time with goals from ex-Pompey defender Matt Casey and Bailey Honeysett.

James Cowan, left, and Marley Ridge celebrate after Portchester's dramatic win at Hamble. Picture by Daniel Haswell

Portchester were given a foothold back into the game via the unlikely figure of Charlie Williamson on 53 minutes.

The former Baffins full-back, making his 41st appearance of the season for Portchy, chose a great time to score his first goal for the club.

With time running out, Jones joined team-mates Ridge and Harrison Brook on 15 league and cup goals for the campaign.

Then Pitman ended a month-long drought - his 49th goal had come on March 11 against Moneyfields - with a great finish from outside the 18-yard box into the bottom corner.

James Cowan, left, celebrates Portchester's dramatic win at Hamble. Picture by Daniel Haswell

It was the 115th league goal Portchy have scored this term, setting a new club Wessex record for most goals in a single season - beating the 114 netted in the Division 1 promotion-winning season of 2011/12.

It was also a third club Wessex record of the campaign - to go alongside the ones for most wins (now 30, previously 24) and most points (now 94, previously 82).

Among the top nine tiers of English football - a total of 31 divisions - only Horndean (117) have scored more league goals than Dave Carter’s men this season.

Remarkably, three of the top four highest scorers are Wessex Premier clubs - Bemerton and Southern Combination League leaders Newhaven are the other sides who have also scored 115.

Also remarkably, the top four teams in the Wessex Premier can still finish in any of the top four positions.

The champions are promoted automatically to the Southern League Division 1 South.

Marley Ridge (9) and Brett Pitman after Portchester's win at Hamble. Picture by Daniel Haswell

The runners-up will travel to a step 4 club for a play-off final on April 29 with the winners guaranteeing themselves Southern League football in 2023/24.

Remaining games

Portchester (94 pts, 37 games, goal difference plus 69): April 25 - Bemerton (A).

Horndean (89 pts, 34 games, goal difference plus 99): April 18 - Brockenhurst (H); April 20 - Baffins (A); April 22 - Bemerton (H): April 25 - Portland (H).

Stoneham (89 pts, 36 games, goal difference plus 64): April 18 - Cowes (A); April 25 - Alresford (A).

Bemerton (86 pts, 35 games, goal difference plus 83): April 18 - Portland (H); April 22 - Horndean (A); April 25 - Portchester (H).

*Only Jamie White (Winchester, 51 goals, 2011/12), Justin Bennett (Andover, 48, 2005/06) have scored more Wessex Premier goals in the last 17 seasons than Pitman.