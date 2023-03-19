Brewer at the double again as Baffins Milton Rovers boost hopes of record-equalling Wessex League finish

Baffins manager Danny Thompson saw his team close the gap on fifth-placed Moneyfields to four points with victory at Cowes. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A week after scoring twice on his first Wessex start at Bournemouth Poppies, the teenager repeated the feat in a 3-0 victory at Cowes.

That scissored the gap on fifth-placed Moneyfields to four points with both Portsea Island clubs having eight games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baffins’ highest league finish is fifth in the Premier under Steve Leigh in 2018/19, while Rovers require 15 more points to set a new club Premier record seasonal total.

Baffins’ next two league games are at the PMC Stadium - against Shaftesbury next weekend and Horndean three days later.

Their last six fixtures are then all away, starting at Portchester on April 1 before facing Moneys at Westleigh Park the following Tuesday.

‘It was another good performance, another clean sheet, we played well,’ said Baffins boss Danny Thompson of the win on the Isle of Wight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘With Moneyfields drawing with Shaftesbury (on Friday) and Hamble slipping up against Alresford, it was important we got the three points.’

Dan Aitken - impressive at left-back - set up top scorer Tom Vincent to open the scoring against Cowes inside the opening 10 minutes.

Brewer - restored to the starting XI alongside Dec Seiden and Tyler Giddings following last Tuesday’s Wessex League Cup semi-final at Andover Town - then netted twice in quick succession early in the second half.