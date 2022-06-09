The Deans have been busy bolstering their squad for the upcoming campaign, as they look to better the fourth-placed Wessex League Premier finished achieved last term.

Birmingham has brought in four players from neighbouring Baffins Milton Rovers with teenager Ethan Gee, experienced former Hawks defender and Gosport boss Lee Molyneaux, Rudi Blankson and Tommy Patterson all swapping the PMC Stadium for Five Heads Park.

Additionally, Horndean have recruited left-sided player Charlie Merritt from Petersfield Town to further extend playing options.

Rudi Blankson has left Baffins Milton Rovers to join Michael Birmingham's Horndean Picture: Neil Marshall

Already, talisman strikers Connor Duffin and Zak Willett - who bagged 79 goals between them for the Deans last term - have agreed on returns for next season, as have team-mates Sam Hookey, captain Ash Howes, Brandon Miller, Alfie Lis, Harry Jackson, Luke Dempsey, Liam Kimber, Chad Field, Rob Taw, Karol Skoczen and Arty Kerton.

But Birmingham says he's still looking to conclude another couple of deals for new additions before he is completely satisfied with his squad.

‘You're always happy with what you've done, whether that be bringing players in or getting those who were at the club last season to re-sign,’ said the Deans boss.

‘It's not quite done (summer incomings). I'm hoping to have another two coming in within the next seven days.

Teenager Ethan Gee, left, has joined Horndean after leaving Baffins Milton Rovers Picture: Paul Collins

‘A lot of the focus will be on Connor Duffin and Zak Willett after the goals they scored for us last season and rightly so.

‘But we've got Harry Jackson who's committed to the club again this season while Rudi has come on board as well. Between those you'd hope to see plenty of goals.’

With the arrivals of Gee and Molyneaux - both from Baffins - Horndean are getting two players at the opposite ends of their careers.

Full-back Gee is a teenager with an extremely bright future ahead of him should he continue on his current trajectory, according to Birmingham. While vastly experienced Molyneaux, 39, can provide something the Deans boss felt his side was lacking last season.

Birmingham added: ‘I think if Ethan progresses to where I know he can in the next two or three years then he won't be at the club after that. He's a player Shaun Wilkinson (former Baffins Milton Rovers boss) gave a lot of praise last season and he's a very good, young player with lots of potential.

Birmingham continued: ‘Bringing Moly (Lee Molyneaux) in was a bit of a no-brainer. He's someone who can have a big influence on the squad both on and off the field and someone I wanted to bring in as soon as I knew he'd become available. Lee's managed at Southern League level and played an incredibly high level in his playing career as well.’