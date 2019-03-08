Butcher bags double hat-trick as Portchester give Watersedge the chop

Have your say

The weather took its toll on the Portsmouth Sunday football last weekend, with only two gamesplayed.

And in one of the games that did take place, AFC Portchester beat Watersedge Park 13-0 thanks to six goals from Billy Butcher.

The reigning senior division champions put on a dominant display in the demolition.

They quickly raced into a 3-0 lead, with the first goal the result of some great build-up play and a fine finish from Butcher.

The striker then went on to complete his first hat-trick, with his third goal being a wonderful over-head kick that gave the Watersedge keeper no chance.

Butcher then made it four following another superb move.

And just before half-time Portchester added a fifth goal through Lincoln Peppal, after a decisive through ball found him one-on-one with the Keeper.

The second half saw Portchester not let up, and with Tom Doughty pulling the strings in midfield it wasn't long before they made it six.

He found Moulay Freeman with a delicate pass, and he made no mistake to make it 6-0.

Portchester’s seventh goal was also scored by Freeman, after Harry Birmingham beat several Watersedge defenders before crossing for an easy header.

Seven soon became 8-0 after Birmingham ran through on goal and slotted the ball past the helplesskeeper.

The ninth Portchester goal came via an unlikely source, after Tony Worsfold found himself 16 yards out with just the keeper to beat.

He pr thoceeded to bend the ball past the keeper at his near post.

Double digits happened four minutes later, as a cross into the box found Freeman, who held off his man before beating the keeper at his near post.

Portchester’s 11th goal and Butcher’s fifth came after a great cross into the box by Mitch Frost.

Butcher did the rest with a sweet volley past the keeper from 10 yards out.

Freeman added a 12th soon afterwards following more impressive passing.

Butcher then rounded off the scoring with a great finish inside the box to complete his double hat-trick.

This result sees Portchester leapfrog AFC Southbourne at the top of the senior division.

The other game played saw second placed Padnell Rovers loose out to FC Firhill in division five.

On target for Firhill were Ryan Graham, Matt West, Dave Ranjbar, Robbie Wheeler and Robert Laurie.

This year’s cup matches will be played at Moneyfields

On April 14, FC Lakeside or Freehouse will play Wicor Mill or AFC Southbourne (10.30am) in the Challenge Cup.

In the afternoon, AFC Lovedean or AFC Eastney will take on Jameson Arms or AC FC in the Adelaide Cup (2pm).

In the Buster Gordon Cup (April 21), Wicor Mill or AFC Southbourne will play Kerley Builders or AFC Southdowns (10.30am).

FC Lakeside or Football for Cancer will play either Cross Keys Athletic or Freehouse Res in the London Cup (2pm).

- PAUL OASTLER