Butterworth and Burchell run riot as Havant & Waterlooville Women romp to another record Hampshire League victory

Sarah Butterworth embarked on another goal spree as Havant & Waterlooville Women romped to a club record victory.

The striker netted five times in a 15-0 Westleigh Park hammering of QK Southampton Development in a Hampshire Women’s League Division 3 fixture.

That beat the 14-0 scoreline Hawks had recorded in their previous league game - against Rushmoor Community at the same ground on December 11!

Butterworth has now struck a remarkable 38 goals in just 10 league and cup appearances this season.

That haul includes two double hat-tricks, three lots of five goals and three trebles.

But, for once, she didn’t finish as her side’s top scorer as QK - thrashed 10-0 at home by Hawks in September - were handed another huge defeat.

That was because Jodie Burchell fired a double hat-trick - including five goals in the last 22 minutes as QK wilted under non-stop pressure.

Chloe Dark (2), Isabella Downing and sub Chyna Bennett were also on target as Hawks struck double figures for the third time in eight league games - all of which have been won with 61 goals scored and only two conceded.

Hawks take a break from league action, hosting lower division Winchester City Flyers Development this coming Sunday (2pm).

The following Sunday, it’s another cup date - home again, this time in the Hampshire Trophy to AFC Stubbington, from Division 6 of the Hampshire Women’s League.

Another Westleigh Park fixture follows on January 29 when Gosport Borough arrive for a league game. And bearing in mind Hawks only beat Gosport 2-1 away last month, this could be a closer contest than their last two Division 3 fixtures …

1. Sarah Butterworth about to score her fourth goal Sarah Butterworth about to score her fourth goal. Picture by Dave Haines Photo: Dave Haines 07708 405508 Photo Sales

2. Sarah Butterworth about to score her fifth goal Sarah Butterworth about to score her fifth goal. Picture by Dave Haines Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Jodie Burchell scores one of her six goals Jodie Burchell scores one of her six goals. Picture by Dave Haines Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Hawks' Millie McNamara Hawks' Millie McNamara. Picture by Dave Haines Photo: - Photo Sales