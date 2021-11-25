Buzz is back as Moneyfields Women bid to achieve coveted National League status

Moeyfields Women continue their Women's Hampshire FA Cup quarter-final celebrations in the dressing room

Moneys outlined their higher level credentials with a fine 1-0 Hampshire FA Cup quarter-final win over division-higher National League Division One South West table-toppers and rivals Southampton Women's FC last weekend.

The mighty impressive result secured their progress into the competition's semi-final, where a trip to take on Jay Sadler's two levels higher Pompey Women now awaits.

But it's league matters which are the main priority for Moneyfields this season.

Watson has had to contend with the anger of his side not being awarded promotion to National League level in each of the past two coronavirus pandemic shortened seasons - despite sitting top of the Southern Region Premier Division on both occasions.

Moneyfields are currently leading the way again after seven games this term, winning six and drawing the other - rather disappointingly dropping points against Ascot United.

Now Watson is preparing his players for an 'all or nothing' home meeting with second-placed Abingdon United, who have won all six of their league fixtures, on Sunday.

But the Moneys Women boss says his side could not be heading into the crunch encounter in better shape than they find themselves right now.

Watson said: ‘The last three or four weeks the buzz has come back around the place.

‘The players have starting to gel, big players have come back in, Charley Wilson is back, the old Pompey legend. Emma Pinner is hitting some form.

‘We’ve hit a bit of a roll, training has been good, the buzz has been back.

‘Sunday (Hampshire Cup win over Southampton Women’s FC), Moneyfields were back.

‘It was getting their heads right (against Southampton) and it was a real nice, high intensive game to get the levels back and a performance in because it’s all or nothing (against Abingdon United).