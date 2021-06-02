C J Glass shatter AFC Portchester’s Victory Cup hopes to remain on course for trophy quadruple

C J Glass celebrate their Portsmouth FA Victory Cup final success against AFC Portchester at Westleigh Park. Picture: Habibur Rahman

C J claimed the coveted Sunday League PO area cup crown with a convincing 4-1 win over City of Portsmouth Sunday League side AFC Portchester at Westleigh Park last night.

For the Fareham-based club it was a third piece of silverware this term, following on from the 2019-20 Gosport War Memorial Cup they won in October and the GFSL Division 1 title clinched a few weeks back.

C J Glass still have a semi-final of this season's Gosport War Memorial Cup to play as they chase more silverware in an unprecedented season.

Lee Mancell settled any final nerves for the Fareham side at Westleigh Park with a fifth-minute thunderbolt. The lively attacker got himself into the area before unleashing an unstoppable left-foot strike which found the roof of the net.

In a lively opening 15 minutes, Portchester were back on terms when Tom Doughty met Preston Tee's corner to head past Josh Whitehead.

Another set-piece produced the third goal with Glass substitute Charlie Wakefield getting on the scoresheet to restore his side's advantage.

Paul Pinder's pinpoint corner picked out the towering Wakefield, on for Brad Stone, and he headed his side back in front nine minutes before the break.

Centre forward Moulay Ousman somehow headed wide from inside the six-yard box within five minutes of the restart as Portchester - who also included former Moneyfields attacker Lamin Jatta up front - looked for a way back into the final.

Striker Jamie Wrapson made them pay for that miss, with the ball fortunately deflected into his path to fire past Jack Hampson just before the hour mark.

AFC Portchester full-back Tee cut inside and unleashed a fine left-foot effort 20 minutes from time which Whitehead superbly tipped over.

But it was Glass who ended the stronger and, after Wakefield was upended in the area, the ball found Wrapson who found the bottom corner to complete the scoring.

Wrapson could so easily have completed his hat-trick in the closing stages but for a brilliant recovering tackle from Darren Butcher.

Glass lifted the PDFA Victory Cup for just the second time in their history.

It was also a successful return to Westleigh Park for a number of their side who had lost a cup final at Hawks’ ground just three days earlier.

Jake Bull, Shane Kent, Stone and Connor Johnson had all been part of the Locks Heath side beaten 2-1 by Bush Hill in the Hampshire Premier League’s post-lockdown L4 Teamwear Challenge Cup.

Glass’ Chay Dugan would no doubt have also been in that Locks squad but for suspension.

AFC Portchester: Hampson; Tee, Groves, D.Butcher, Doughty, Ralph, B.Butcher, Hird, Deluchi, Ousman, Jatta. Subs: Hart (Deluchi, 70).