Carlisle United v Pompey injury and team news - 11 out and five doubts

Pompey have their longest trip of the season as they travel up to Brunton Park to face Carlisle United in an EFL League One clash on Saturday, February 10.

More than 1,800 fans are set to travel from one end of the country to the other with the team and fans travelling approximately 10 hours. Pompey will have the third largest away following at Carlisle this season and the fans will hope to see another victory on their travels.

Portsmouth will have to do it without several of their players however as John Mousinho delivered a devastating prognosis on three of his players. Joe Morrell, Terry Devlin and Tom McIntyre have been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign. Morrell has a knee injury, whilst Devlin requires surgery on his shoulder and to add insult to injury, McIntyre who was sent off against Northampton Town has broken his ankle.

Pompey had already had the likes of Alex Robertson, Regan Poole and Tino Anjorin suffer serious injuries but Mousinho isn't too downbeat as he hopes that those who may not have played a key role up until this point can influence their season.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four matches with three wins and one draw. A victory would help them extend the four-point gap they hold over Derby County. In Carlisle's case they are rock bottom of the division and are 11-points adrift of safety. The Cumbrians had a takeover announced before the January transfer window but it has not had the desire effect and they have lost their last five games. Carlisle's last win came against Port Vale on New Year's Day.

Earlier in the season, Pompey beat Carlisle 1-0 at Fratton Park, courtesy of an effort from Conor Shaughnessy in the third minute of additional time. Pompey's record is good against Carlisle and they are unbeaten in their last eight matches against them. Carlisle's last success came in August 2012.

