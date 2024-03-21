Castle United celebrate their victory. Picture: Chris MoorhouseCastle United celebrate their victory. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Castle United celebrate Portsmouth Youth League cup final success against Fleetlands

Castle United lifted Portsmouth Youth League silverware at Westleigh Park.
By Simon Carter
Published 21st Mar 2024, 11:06 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 11:19 GMT

They defeated Fleetlands Reds 2-0 in the final of the Under-15 Campbell McFaul Invitation Cup.

Pictures by Chris Moorhouse.

Ethan Chappell is presented with the cup. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Castle United receive their winners medals. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Fleetlands Reds receive their runners-up medals. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

