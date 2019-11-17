Catlin hoping away win will ‘kickstart’ Royals' Wessex League season again

AFC Portchester returned to winning ways with a 2-0 Wessex Premier success at rock bottom Amesbury Town.

But with a new manager - ex-Verwood boss Carl Poore - and a handful of new players, the Wiltshire club made the Royals work hard for their points.

'I was starting to forget what a win felt like,' said relieved Royals manager Mick Catlin, whose men had lost their previous four league and cup games.

'It was also good to keep a clean sheet which is something we have struggled with.

'Hopefully this will kickstart our season again.'

Dan Wooden put the Royals ahead with a 20-yard free-kick into the top corner - enabling him to join Alresford’s Craig Harding on 10 goals at the top of the Premier Division goal charts.

Steve Ramsey sealed the win - and Amesbury’s 10th league loss in 13 attempts - with a second half penalty.

Debut-making 17-year-old Patrick Hnath was brought down in the area and Ramsey sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the resultant spot-kick.

It was Ramsey’s 10th league and cup goal of the season - compared to the eight he struck in 34 appearances for the Royals last term.

Portchester look for revenge in Tuesday’s El Creekio clash at Cams Alders, having lost 1-0 at home to in-form Fareham a few weeks ago.

That was only their second Wessex League derby loss to the Reds since the end of the 2012/13 season.