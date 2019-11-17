Catlin hoping away win will ‘kickstart’ Royals' Wessex League season again

Steve Ramsey (orange) has now reached double figures in terms of goals for Portchester this season
AFC Portchester returned to winning ways with a 2-0 Wessex Premier success at rock bottom Amesbury Town.

But with a new manager - ex-Verwood boss Carl Poore - and a handful of new players, the Wiltshire club made the Royals work hard for their points.

'I was starting to forget what a win felt like,' said relieved Royals manager Mick Catlin, whose men had lost their previous four league and cup games.

'It was also good to keep a clean sheet which is something we have struggled with.

'Hopefully this will kickstart our season again.'

Dan Wooden put the Royals ahead with a 20-yard free-kick into the top corner - enabling him to join Alresford’s Craig Harding on 10 goals at the top of the Premier Division goal charts.

Steve Ramsey sealed the win - and Amesbury’s 10th league loss in 13 attempts - with a second half penalty.

Debut-making 17-year-old Patrick Hnath was brought down in the area and Ramsey sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the resultant spot-kick.

It was Ramsey’s 10th league and cup goal of the season - compared to the eight he struck in 34 appearances for the Royals last term.

Portchester look for revenge in Tuesday’s El Creekio clash at Cams Alders, having lost 1-0 at home to in-form Fareham a few weeks ago.

That was only their second Wessex League derby loss to the Reds since the end of the 2012/13 season.