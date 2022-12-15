Central defensive dilemma for Moneyfields ahead of Friday night Wessex League clash with Horndean at Westleigh Park

Moneyfields' Tom Cain will be out for 8-12 weeks after suffering a broken collarbone. Picture by Keith Woodland

Tom Cain is expected to be out for anything between 8-12 weeks after suffering a broken collarbone during the 3-0 loss at Stoneham on December 6.

Former Portchester regular Craig Hardy has been recruited from Paulsgrove and was due to make his debut at Stoneham with Jack Lee suspended.

But Hardy missed that defeat through illness, though he is back in contention for Friday’s Westleigh Park clash with second-placed Horndean.

Moneys follow that fixture up with another mouthwatering encounter - welcoming leaders AFC Portchester for a 3pm Bank Holiday clash on December 27 - before US Portsmouth make the short trip to Havant on January 3.

Harry Birmingham is another possible to partner Lee in central defence against Horndean, after midfielder Harry Sargeant was deployed alongside Cain at Stoneham.

Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull admitted there was no disgrace in losing at Stoneham, who are third in the Wessex Premier and who have won all seven of their home league fixtures so far.

‘They are a fantastic side,’ he stated. ‘It wasn’t all a case of how bad we were.’

He is obviously expecting a similarly tough test against a Horndean side who have only dropped four points in their last 13 Premier outings.

‘Horndean are one of the best coached sides I have ever come across,’ he remarked. ‘I’m a big admirer of their front three and midfield.’

Striker Steve Hutchings remains sidelined with injury for Moneys, who had keeper Callum McGeorge sent off after just two minutes of their season-opening 1-0 loss at Horndean in early August.

Another forward, Dec Seiden, is suspended after being sent off late on at Stoneham for dissent.

That means Chad Cornwell, Charlie Bell and Ryan Pennery could be deployed in an attacking three behind central striker Callum Laycock.

Horndean boss Michael Birmingham will make late fitness decisions on Ben Anderson and Robbie Taw.

Birmingham said: ‘It will be a tough game.

‘It’s a free hit for us against big club with a Southern League set-up and who haven’t conceded or dropped a point at home this season.’

Birmingham knows all too well, though, that Moneys have only played two ‘home’ games so far - a 5-0 win at Bournemouth Poppies that counted as the home fixture between the two clubs and a 1-0 win over Blackfield & Langley on their Westleigh Park debut on December 2.

Friday’s fixture will be Horndean’s first outing on an artificial surface this season.

‘I’m not a big lover of them but I can understand why clubs have them,’ said Birmingham. ‘It’s a way of raising revenue every week of the year, I get it.’

Horndean enter the game boasting the second best goal difference across all 14 step 5 divisions in England.

The only club who can better their plus 42 goal difference is Western Leaguers Bridgwater United (plus 43).

