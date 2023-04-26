Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves captain Morgan Moret with a wreath in memory of Mason Peddle. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Steve Ledger’s Rovers entered the game at the Royals’ On-Site Group Stadium having already clinched the East Division title after winning the first 17 games of his tenure.

Ledger admitted he was happy to have done so - rather than clinch the title on a day where Rovers captain Morgan Moret laid a wreath on the centre circle in memory of his good friend Peddle before kick off.

Peddle, who had been Portchester under-23s captain, passed away earlier this month, bringing the Portsmouth area grassroots football community together in a big way.

Baffins skipper Morgan Moret lays the wreath in memory of his friend Mason Peddle. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The game ended 1-1, Rovers sub Sonny Tregarthen cancelling out Tyler Braddock’s opener on the hour mark with an 85th minute leveller.

‘It wasn’t about Baffins or Portchester,’ Ledger told The News. ‘It was about Mason and both clubs coming together in a respectful way.

‘This (Peddle’s passing) has affected a lot of people in Portsmouth. We all knew Mason, he was a good lad, he’d come along to some of our games.

‘It wouldn’t have felt right to have celebrated winning the league at Portchester. I’m glad we had a shared result.’

Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves, winners of the 2022/23 Hampshire Combination East Division. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Regarding the laying of a wreath, Ledger said: ‘I’d spoken to Mark Dugan (Portchester Under-23s boss) who is an absolute diamond of a bloke, and it seemed the right thing to do.’

A week earlier, wreaths had been laid on the centre circle on the same ground ahead of Portchester’s Combination game with Liphook. On that occasion, Peddle’s family had attended.

Ledger is now waiting to see whether his side’s application to join the Hampshire Premier League Division 1 for 2023/24 is accepted.