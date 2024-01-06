Cheltenham Town v Pompey team news - five out and two doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of Cheltenham Town v Pompey in the EFL League One - including an update on Tino Anjorin.

League leaders Pompey travel to Whaddon Road to face Cheltenham Town in one of a handful of League One games on FA Cup weekend.

Pompey focus on their league campaign this weekend whilst almost everyone else is in the third round of the FA Cup. John Mousinho's side exited the competition after a defeat to Chesterfield, and with the Robins also knocked out, the match in Gloucestershire goes ahead.

The Asia Cup begins this month, and already forward Kusini Yengi has linked up with Australia for the tournament. He will be out of action for the next few weeks, and his progress out in Qatar will be tracked.

The earlier meeting between the two sides this season resulted in a goalless draw at Fratton Park. A strange occurrence saw the referee replaced, and a spectator had to take over officiating duties for the remainder of the match. Wade Elliott was in charge then but he's since been sacked and replaced by Darrell Clarke.

Saturday's hosts have been subject to much change over the last week with their assistant manager and seven of their loanees leaving. Adam Murray - Clarkes right-hand man is now the manager of Eastbourne Borough.

Luciano D'Auria-Henry (Fulham), Oli Hammond (Nottingham Forest), Josh Williams (Birmingham City), Jovan Malcolm (West Bromwich Albion) and Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion) have all returned to their parent clubs.

Pompey's team news situation hasn't changed too much, however a long-term absentee could make his much-anticipated return this weekend if all goes to plan. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of the League One match between Pompey and Cheltenham Town.

Tom Lowery - available In contention to make his first league appearance since the opening day of the season. Damaged his meniscus and was hopefully going to be back before Christmas, but a slight set back meant January 2024 is when he will make a return.

Kusini Yengi - out Kusini Yengi will be unavailable for selection for the next few weeks at least. He has joined up with Australia in preparation for the Asia Cup which takes place from January 12 to February 10.

Regan Poole - ACL The Pompey defender is out for the rest of the 2023-24 season after suffering a hamstring injury in the Blues' FA Cup first-round defeat at the hands of Chesterfield