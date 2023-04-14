City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League: Busy Easter weekend of action - gallery

It was a busy Easter weekend of action in the City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League.
There were league matches in four divisions, as well as games in three cup competitions as we reach the business end of the season.
Photographer Sam Stephenson was on hand to capture the action from AFC Farlington’s 6-1 win at home to AFC Bedhampton Village A in Division Five, AC Copnor’s 4-1 victory away to Seagull in the Buster Gordon Memorial Cup and Pelham Arms’ 5-2 success against FFTP in the Challenge Cup.
1. Action from the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division Five match between AFC Farlington (orange shirts) and AFC Bedhampton Village A (light green shirts)
2. Action from the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division Five match between AFC Farlington (orange shirts) and AFC Bedhampton Village A (light green shirts)
3. AFC Farlington celebrate during their 6-1 victory over AFC Bedhampton Village A in Division Five
4. Action from the Buster Gordon Memorial Cup tie between AC Copnor (blue and white kit) and Seagull (orange and black kit)
