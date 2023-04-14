News you can trust since 1877
Action from the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division Five match between AFC Farlington (orange shirts) and AFC Bedhampton Village A (light green shirts). Picture: Sam Stephenson
Action from the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division Five match between AFC Farlington (orange shirts) and AFC Bedhampton Village A (light green shirts). Picture: Sam Stephenson

City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League: Busy Easter weekend of action - gallery

It was a busy Easter weekend of action in the City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League.

By Simon Carter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:19 BST

There were league matches in four divisions, as well as games in three cup competitions as we reach the business end of the season.

Photographer Sam Stephenson was on hand to capture the action from AFC Farlington’s 6-1 win at home to AFC Bedhampton Village A in Division Five, AC Copnor’s 4-1 victory away to Seagull in the Buster Gordon Memorial Cup and Pelham Arms’ 5-2 success against FFTP in the Challenge Cup.

Action from the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division Five match between AFC Farlington (orange shirts) and AFC Bedhampton Village A (light green shirts). Picture: Sam Stephenson

1. Action from the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division Five match between AFC Farlington (orange shirts) and AFC Bedhampton Village A (light green shirts)

Action from the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division Five match between AFC Farlington (orange shirts) and AFC Bedhampton Village A (light green shirts). Picture: Sam Stephenson

Action from the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division Five match between AFC Farlington (orange shirts) and AFC Bedhampton Village A (light green shirts). Picture: Sam Stephenson

2. Action from the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division Five match between AFC Farlington (orange shirts) and AFC Bedhampton Village A (light green shirts)

Action from the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division Five match between AFC Farlington (orange shirts) and AFC Bedhampton Village A (light green shirts). Picture: Sam Stephenson

AFC Farlington celebrate during their 6-1 victory over AFC Bedhampton Village A in Division Five. Picture: Sam Stephenson

3. AFC Farlington celebrate during their 6-1 victory over AFC Bedhampton Village A in Division Five

AFC Farlington celebrate during their 6-1 victory over AFC Bedhampton Village A in Division Five. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Action from the Buster Gordon Memorial Cup tie between AC Copnor (blue and white kit) and Seagull (orange and black kit). Picture: Sam Stephenson

4. Action from the Buster Gordon Memorial Cup tie between AC Copnor (blue and white kit) and Seagull (orange and black kit)

Action from the Buster Gordon Memorial Cup tie between AC Copnor (blue and white kit) and Seagull (orange and black kit). Picture: Sam Stephenson

