City of Portsmouth Sunday League: AFC Tamworth beat Gosham Rangers to stay top of table - in pictures

AFC Tamworth powered to a convincing victory to stay top of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division Two.
The leaders ran out 7-2 winners away to fifth-placed Gosham Rangers to remain a point clear of second-placed AFC Bedhampton Village with two games in hand.
Charlie Collins, Callum Dart and Morgan Moret all netted twice for Tamworth, whose other scorer was Joe Boxall. Dean Clarke scored both of Gosham’s goals.
1. Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League
Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland (120321-750) Photo: Keith Woodland
2. Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League
Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland (120321-740) Photo: Keith Woodland
3. Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League
Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland (120321-724) Photo: Keith Woodland
4. Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League
Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland (120321-711) Photo: Keith Woodland