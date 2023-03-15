News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
1 hour ago Council cancels annual fireworks display
1 hour ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland (120321-446)
Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland (120321-446)
Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland (120321-446)

City of Portsmouth Sunday League: AFC Tamworth beat Gosham Rangers to stay top of table - in pictures

AFC Tamworth powered to a convincing victory to stay top of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division Two.

By Simon Carter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:15 GMT

The leaders ran out 7-2 winners away to fifth-placed Gosham Rangers to remain a point clear of second-placed AFC Bedhampton Village with two games in hand.

Charlie Collins, Callum Dart and Morgan Moret all netted twice for Tamworth, whose other scorer was Joe Boxall. Dean Clarke scored both of Gosham’s goals.

Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland (120321-750)

1. Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League

Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland (120321-750) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland (120321-740)

2. Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League

Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland (120321-740) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland (120321-724)

3. Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League

Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland (120321-724) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland (120321-711)

4. Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League

Action from AFC Tamworth's 7-2 victory over Gosham Rangers in Division Two of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Keith Woodland (120321-711) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
PortsmouthSunday LeagueCity of PortsmouthDivision Two