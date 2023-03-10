City of Portsmouth Sunday League Challenge Cup quarter-final line-up now complete

The Meon (blue) v Saturn Royale. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Top flight outfit The Meon will face Seagull in the last eight after beating Division 6 side Saturn Royale 4-2.

Dec Seiden (2), player-manager Harry Bedford and George Caister were on target for The Meon with Reuben Lines twice replying for the underdogs.

Unbeaten Division 3 leaders Coach & Horses Albion will face Friends Fighting Cancer in the quarter-finals after beating Cross Keys Athletic 4-1. Charlie Smith and Tommy Tierney both struck twice with Dale Marsh replying for the Division 4 table-toppers.

Division 4 outfit FFC needed penalties to beat three tiers lower AFC Hilsea. After a 2-2 draw, FFC won 5-4 on spot-kicks.

FFC twice led in normal time through a long-range effort from Callum Coker and a Ray Ogilvie header. Brad Willett bagged Hilsea’s first leveller and the tie went to penalties when the FFC keeper fumbled a Craig Spann cross into his own net in the dying seconds of the second half.

Pelham Arms face FFTP and AFC Bedhampton Village take on top flight leaders Wicor Mill in the remaining two quarter-finals, which all take place on March 26.

Wicor moved nine points clear at the top of Division 1 with a 4-2 win over Purbrook United thanks to a Jake Pepall treble - he now has 15 goals this season - and one from Moulay Ousman. Brad Silvester twice replied.

Seagull defeated AC Copnor 3-2 in Division 2 with goals from Aiden Hutchings (2) and Dan Sibley.

There were hat-tricks for Joe Boxall and Callum Dart as table-topping Tamworth thumped Old Boys Athletic 7-1.

A Spencer Craddock goal was enough to see Padnell Rovers go joint top of Division 4 following a 1-0 win against Jubilee.

Sub Kwesi James fired a treble as Cowplain, playing some of their best football of the season, caned AFC Bedhampton Village Reserves 7-1. Cameron Tomkins (2), Louis White and Jackson Rockensuss also netted.

Tom Andrews belted a double hat-trick - taking his seasonal tally to 17 - as AC Copnor Reserves thrashed Fratton Trades A 11-0 in Division 6. Zak Goodyear (2), Ryan Graham (2) and Harry Bevan were also on target.

Owen Heywood struck four times as Bulldog maintained their one-point lead in Division 7 with a 10-0 stroll over bottom club King George Rovers.

Second-placed AFC Farlington Rovers defeated Portsmouth Parks 4-1 with goals from Oliver Holmes, Keenan Smith and two for Gareth Barnard.

There was sad news this week with the passing of the much-loved Terry Harwood, who contributed so much towards the Portsmouth Sunday League and local football scene over the years.

Terry will be sadly missed and our thoughts are with his family at this time.