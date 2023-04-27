City of Portsmouth Sunday League champions Wicor Mill bidding for third part of trophy quadruple

Wicor Mill will tonight bid for the third part of a remarkable trophy quadruple.

The City of Portsmouth Sunday League top flight champions won the Buster Gordon Cup at Westleigh Park last weekend.

After a goalless opening half, they came from behind against second tier AC Copnor to win 5-1.

Tonight Wicor face Crofton Saints in the Portsmouth & District FA Victory Shield at Fareham Town’s Cams Alders.

And on May 7 they take on Pelham Arms for a place in the Portsmouth Sunday League’s Challenge Cup final.

After Zak Goodyear put Copnor ahead, Wicor stormed back to win through a Lincoln Pepall hat-trick and goals from his younger brother Jake Pepall and Charlie Steele.

Charlie is one of three brothers in the Wicor squad, with leading scorer Bailey and Jordan also in the squad.

Bailey was unable to add to his seasonal tally of 24 goals, but at least he started the Buster Gordon final.

Wicor also reached two cup finals last season, but Bailey was suspended for both of them after being sent off in a semi-final. Wicor lost both finals, to North End Cosmos and Fareham United.

1 . Wicor Mill (blue) v AC Copnor Wicor Mill (blue) v AC Copnor. Picture by Kevin Shipp Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . Wicor Mill have just scored again Wicor Mill have just scored again. Picture by Kevin Shipp Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Wicor Mill (blue) v AC Copnor Wicor Mill (blue) v AC Copnor. Picture by Kevin Shipp Photo: - Photo Sales

4 . Wicor Mill have just scored again Wicor Mill have just scored again. Picture by Kevin Shipp Photo: - Photo Sales