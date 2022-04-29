City of Portsmouth Sunday League cup final joy for AFC Eastney Reserves and North End Cosmos

In the morning kick off, the Buster Gordon Cup took place between City of Portsmouth Sunday League top flight pair North End Cosmos and Wicor Mill.

The afternoon clash in the Adelaide Cup saw unbeaten AFC Eastney Reserves from Division 6 take on Division 5 outfit Horndean Hawks.

Dave Parker celebrates one of his four second half goals for North End Cosmos in their Buster Gordon Cup final win against Wicor Mill. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Hawks took the lead through a Taylor Hammon header, but Eastney hit back through Connor Shaw.

The second half saw plenty of effort but no more goals so the game went into extra-time where again it was Hawks who took the lead through Jake Burfoot’s chip.

Again Eastney equalised through Jamie Langley, and it was Eastney who won on penalties.

In the league, Cosham Trades secured runners up spot in Division 2 with a 3-2 victory over Freehouse Reserves. Josh Parry (2) and Albert Maloney netted.

Mother Shipton wrapped up the Division 3 title with a 3-0 win over Jubilee and AC Copnor made sure of runners-up spot with a double header victory against Portchester Royals, 3-2 and 4-2.

One point separates the bottom four in Division 3. Bottom club Cross Keys Athletic claimed a crucial three points in a 3-0 win over North End Lions with goals from Steve Mitchell, Dan Norman and Louis White.

They are now level with 16 points with Fratton Trades who drew 2-2 with Bransbury Wanderers (17 points) with Reese Baldock and Kearon Hood (penalty) netting for the latter.

Division 4 leaders Watersedge Park increased their goal difference with an 8-0 caning of Berewood with braces for Anders Wyatt and Steve Southam. Jack Chandler, Paul Squibb, Ben Jewell and Brad Street also netted.

It was top v bottom in Division 5 with leaders Freehouse A coming away with a comfortable 8-1 win against Fratton Trades.

Will Connole took his seasonal tally to 42 with a hat-trick, while Chris Browne, Scott Thompson, Chris Thompson, Brad Willet and Dexter Clifford also scored.

Tommy Willcox struck four times as Waterlooville Wanders Reserves thrashed AC FC 8-0. George Pettitt (2), Finn McGovern and Ryan Longhurst completed the rout.