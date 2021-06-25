City of Portsmouth Sunday League welcome a huge amount of new clubs for 2021/22 season

AFC Trades (pink) have been moved up three divisions after winning the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 5 title. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Clubs have been sent a constitution for the six-division structure and have until June 29 to vote on whether to accept it.

There were 50 clubs competing in the CopSL when football resumed in early April after lockdown. But there are 72 clubs listed in the constitution for next season.

It appears likely, though, some of those teams won’t be playing in 2021/22 - Jameson Arms are adamant they have folded and it is believed AFC Leigh Park, who have also been placed in Division 1 for next season, have also stopped.

One of the 22 new teams, Meon, have been provisionally placed in the second tier while new boys Bransbury, Falcon, Mother Shipton, Portchester Royals and Seagull Reserves are in Division 3.

Horndean are unhappy at being ‘promoted’ two divisions to Division 3, after finishing 14 points adrift of Division 5 champions AFC Trades - who have been elevated three divisions - in 2020/21.

Elsewhere, Jubilee - last season’s runaway Division 6 champions - have also been moved up three divisions. A new Jubilee Reserves side, meanwhile, have been placed in Division 4.

Friends Fighting Cancer will be fielding a third team while Fratton Trades will be fielding four sides.

Waterlooville Wanderers have entered two new teams, while Bedhampton Village, AFC Eastney and AFC Fairfields have introduced reserve sides.

Fleur De Lys will be fielding a second team - an under-23 side - in 2021/22.

Proposed constitution 2021/22

Division 1: AFC Leigh Park, AFC Portchester, AFC Southdown, Freehouse, FFC, Jameson Arms, North End Cosmos, Purbrook, Seagull, Wicor Mill.

Division 2: AFC Bedhampton Village, AFC Trades, Cosham Trades, Fleur De Lys, Freehouse Reserves, FFC Reserves, Meon, Old Boys, Samba, Shelford, Southsea United, Wicor Mill.

Division 3: AFC Copnor, AFC Cross Keys, Bransbury Wanderers, Falcon, Fratton Trades, Horndean, Jubilee, Mother Shipton, North End Lions, Portchester Royals, Seagull Reserves, Waterlooville Wanderers.

Division 4: AFC Bedhampton Village Reserves, AFC Lakeside Refit, AFC Solent, Co-op Dragons, Cross Keys, Fleur De Lys U23s, Fratton Trades Reserves, FFC A, Jubilee Reserves, Prince of Wales, Shepherds Crook, Watersedge Park.

Division 5: ACFC, AFC Eastney, AFC Fairfields, AFC Tamworth, Al’s Bar, Co-op Dragons Reserves, Fenix, Fratton Trades A, Freehouse A, Horndean Hawks, Saturn Royale, Southletico, Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves.