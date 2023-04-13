Clanfield aim to complete stunning Hampshire Premier League hat-trick against defending champions Colden Common

Clanfield's Jake Knight struck twice in the second half on Easter Monday in a 5-2 win against Denmead. Picture by Richard Murray

Since crashing 6-0 to Denmead on August 28 2021, Common have suffered just two Premier Division losses in 46 games.

Both came against Clanfield at Westleigh Park - 4-1 in January 2022 and 2-1 the following August.

After losing four of their opening six league games last season, the Stallions went on to clinch the HPL title.

They are currently top again and chasing a superb treble of league, League Cup and Hampshire FA Trophy.

The Trophy is already theirs, having beaten Yateley in the Westleigh Park final recently.

Common also have a League Cup final date with Locks Heath to look forward to.

Clanfield would move a point clear of the Stallions if they could avenge last month’s 2-1 Trophy semi-final loss with victory on Saturday.

It certainly promises to be a mouthwatering game with Common protecting a 19-game unbeaten league run - winning 16 of them - and Clanfield having rattled off 12 wins in an undefeated 16-game HPL run.

Lee Blakeley’s men kept their title challenge going with two wins in three days over the Easter weekend.

They followed up a 2-0 win against Moneyfields Reserves in a Saturday evening kick off by beating Denmead 5-2 on Easter Monday.

Clanfield led 2-1 at half-time after falling behind, thanks to goals from Ollie Long and Fred Penfold.

Then, after Denmead had levelled, Clanfield ended strongly with Jake Knight (2) and Penfold’s second of the game giving Blakeley’s side a ninth win in 10 league outings.

Former Clanfield striker Owen Milne and Callum Grigg replied for Denmead, who were conceding five for the second time in three HPL fixtures - having lost by the same score to Locks Heath six days earlier.

The victory showed Clanfield’s squad strength, with five changes on Monday. Liam Gouge, Dan Clasby, Brandon Willmore and Harvey Cooper, who had all faced Moneys, were missing.

In came striker Alex Chapman, making his senior first team debut, Joe McClean, Jacob Mulligan, Morgan Cripps and Harry Swatton.

‘It was a tight game for an hour, then we stepped it up,’ said Blakeley.

‘We made a lot of changes and it didn’t weaken us at all - we looked strong all round.’

Previewing this weekend’s trip to Common, Blakeley added: ‘It should be a good match-up.

‘It was a really tight game in the Trophy and I’m expecting a similar game.

‘They dominated the first half (in the Trophy semi) and we dominated the second half.

‘Stating the obvious, but the only difference was they scored one more goal when they were dominant.

‘It was a really poor first half for us, but they didn’t get out of their half in the second half.’

