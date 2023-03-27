Clanfield aim to hit top spot in Hampshire Premier League this week

Liam Gouge, right, celebrates one of his two goals against Winchester Castle. Picture by Richard Murray

Lee Blakeley’s men took full advantage of leaders Colden Common’s weekend postponement with a 5-0 Westleigh Park caning of Winchester Castle.

Liam Gouge took his tally to five goals in three Senior Division starts with a brace as Clanfield extended their unbeaten HPL run to 13 matches.

They have taken 33 points from a possible 39 since a 4-2 loss at Overton United on September 17.

Clanfield (blue/black) v Winchester Castle. Picture by Richard Murray

Now up to second place, this is the highest position Clanfield have held since Blakeley took over in 2019.

They can hit top spot on Wednesday with victory at third-placed Locks Heath. And with Common engaged in Hampshire Trophy final action against Yateley next Saturday, Clanfield could extend their lead with another win at Liphook.

All easier said than done, of course - Locks inflicted a 5-0 home thrashing on Clanfield in early September while Liphook have won five and drawn four of their last nine league games.

Winchester Castle, though, were also in good form ahead of their visit to Westleigh - with seven wins in nine games and only losing to Colden Common.

The Winchester Castle goalkeeper watches the ball go into his net. Picture by Richard Murray

Though missing key players, Clanfield stormed into a 3-0 half-time lead and ended up going nap for the second week running, having previously won 5-1 at Whitehill & Bordon.

Midfielders Alex Bartlett and Morgan Cripps were also on target in the first half with Fred Penfold completing the rout 10 minutes from time.

‘We were excellent again,’ said Blakeley. ‘We were in complete control from the first whistle to the last.

‘We’ve got some tough games coming up, but that’s why you’re in football - you want competitive games, you want tough games.’

The Castle keeper tries to keep out a shot from Clanfield's Fred Penfold. Picture by Richard Murray

Dan Penfold (injury) and Stan Hopkins (ill) missed the Castle win, as did the unavailable trio of Jake Knight, Ryan Thomas and Joe McClean.

But Knight is definitely available for the midweek trip to Locks, who were held to a goalless draw at home at the weekend by Liphook.