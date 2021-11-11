Clanfield planning to add experience to their Hampshire Premier League relegation battle
Clanfield boss Lee Blakely is aiming to bring in more experience to boost their Hampshire Premier League relegation battle.
Blakely was happy at the start of the season to give youth a chance. But after reaching the halfway point in their Senior Division campaign, in terms of fixtures played, Clanfield are only a point outside the bottom two.
‘I’m starting to question a few attitudes,’ said Blakely. ‘We keep on having the same conversations every week.
‘We’ll be looking to make a few new additions in the next few weeks. At the moment half the team is at the level we need, and half are not.
‘It’s been frustrating because we have shown promise in glimpses. Some of it can be put down to inexperience but I don’t think individuals are doing enough to sort the issue out.
‘As a team we need to strengthen, we need to get results.
‘The story of our season is we tend to play well for an hour, then self-destruct for half an hour.’
Clanfield’s home form contrasts sharply with their results away from the plush surroundings of Westleigh Park.
They are unbeaten in their last six home league games, a run which includes draws against second-placed Denmead and Paulsgrove.
Their away record, though, is ‘shocking’ - Blakely’s word - with seven successive defeats. They are one of two clubs - rock bottom Lyndhurst are the other - yet to pick up a point on their travels in 2021/22.
Blakely knows that miserable run needs to end this weekend as Clanfield travel to fourth-bottom Overton, whose only home win this season was against Lyndhurst last weekend.
After welcoming Fleetlands to Westleigh Park the following Saturday, Clanfield have another huge away game at Liss.
Overton and Liss are the only two teams Blakely’s side have beaten in 15 HPL games this term.
Clanfield exited the Hampshire Trophy last weekend, beaten 5-2 at Fleetlands. They were 4-0 down inside half an hour and Blakely said: ‘It was probably the worst first half since I have been at the club. We were a completely different side in the second half, but by then it was too late.’