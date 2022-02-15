Clanfield still on a ‘crest of a wave’ but Fleetlands suffer formbook-shredding Hampshire Premier League loss

Dan Penfold, right, scored his 15th goal of the HPL season as Clanfield won at Hayling United. Picture: Alex Shute

The striking duo were among a host of arrivals from Moneyfields in November at a time when Clanfield were close to slipping into the drop zone.

But Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Hayling United was their sixth in eight games, with the only losses coming against high-fliers Moneyfields and Locks Heath.

After a goalless opening half at Hayling, Clanfield took the lead when Fred Penfold was fouled and Dan Penfold converted a penalty.

It was Dan’s eighth goal for Clanfield, to go with the seven he had previously netted for Moneys in the HPL.

Fred Penfold doubled the lead with his second goal for Clanfield, with Hayling bagging a late consolation.

‘It was horrible,’ stated Clanfield boss Lee Blakely. ‘The pitch was the bobbliest I have seen since I returned to football, it was cold, there was a strong wind.

‘I knew it wasn’t going to be a good watch. It was just a case of going there and getting the job done.

‘The players did what we asked for - we were against the wind in the first half and showed a bit of quality in the second.’

Clanfield’s reserves are also in form, having scored 22 times in winning five of their last six league and cup games.

‘We’ve got strength in depth throughout the club now,’ said Blakely. ‘I know I keep on saying it, but it’s exciting times here. We’re riding the crest of a wave.’

Clanfield are now preparing for back-to-back games against a Lyndhurst side who are fresh from their first league win in almost two years.

The New Forest side ended a depressing run of 37 successive Senior Division losses with a 5-2 victory against Overton.

‘We’ll be taking nothing for granted,’ said Blakely.

Fleetlands were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets of the HPL campaign.

In a formbook-busting result, they suffered a 3-0 beating at second bottom Liss.

Going into the game, the Coptermen had won their last five league games while Liss had lost their previous five. At the start of both those runs were Fleetlands’10-2 home win on December 11.

Liss, though, netted three times in the second half to claim revenge against a side that welcome back Callum Dart, Callum Theobald, Brandon Rogers, Dan Clasby and George Caister.

All five of those players had missed the previous week’s Hampshire Trophy exit at Brading due to being cup-tied.

‘It was a disappointing day,’ rued co-boss Chris Blakeman. ‘We had all the possession but they were more clinical. We just couldn’t get the early goal that would have settled us down.

‘Blips happen, we’ve just got to recover.’