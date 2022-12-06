Striker Fred Penfold leads the list of absentees as he starts a six-match suspension imposed for an offence committed at Stockbridge in early October.

Penfold wasn’t booked or sent off during the game, but a subsequent FA investigation has resulted in the former Moneyfields forward receiving a hefty ban.

Clanfield boss Lee Blakeley said he wasn’t completely sure what the punishment was awarded for, but is set to be without his nine-goal top scorer until 2023.

Clanfield boss Lee Blakely, left, has seen striker Fred Penfold, right, handed a six-game suspension.

Ollie Long misses Wednesday’s second round trip to Privett Park through holiday, while Ryan Thomas missed last weekend’s Hampshire FA Trophy win at Hampshire Premier League Senior Division rivals through illness.

On the plus side, centre half Stan Hopkins is back in contention to face four tiers higher Gosport after being ineligible at the weekend, having previously played for Fleetlands in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Another defender, Brandon Willmore, is also available after completing a three-game suspension for a Russell Cotes Cup red card against Cowes.

Jake Knight and Penfold were on target for Clanfield as they beat Liphook for the third time in 2022/23, having previously won at Westleigh Park in both HPL and Portsmouth Senior Cup action.

‘It’s a classic free hit for us,’ said Blakeley, previewing the Gosport tie which will be the latter’s second game in charge for new director of football Mark Molesley.

‘We’re not expecting to go there and win, we just want the lads to enjoy the experience and the occasion.’

Four teams are currently through to the PSC quarter-finals - AFC Portchester, Fleetlands, Moneyfields and Meon Milton.

Two Fareham Town sides are still in - the first team host Baffins reserves on December 15 while the Reds’ Under-23s welcome Moneyfields Reserves on Wednesday.

Horndean travel to US Portsmouth reserves in the other outstanding second round tie.

Clanfield’s divisional rivals Locks Heath and Denmead, meanwhile, are also through to the last 16 of the Hampshire FA Trophy.

