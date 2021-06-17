Co-op cash boost for one of Portsmouth’s largest youth football clubs
One of the largest youth football clubs in the Portsmouth area have received a financial boost thanks to their local Co-op shop.
Fleur De Lys FC were awarded £400 which they will put towards maintenance and improvement of their Drayton Park clubhouse.
The manager of the Co-op store in Salisbury Road, Dave Brown, applied for £250 funding for Fleur via his company’s supporting local business scheme. He was awarded £200 - a total price-matched by the Co-op Funeral Care scheme.
The cash will also go towards providing equipment for some of the 25-plus teams that come under the club’s umbrella, starting with the 3-6 year-old Soccer Tots.
Fleur are currently six years into a 25-year lease on the clubhouse and enclosed green area.
‘We are a voluntary and community club so additional funds such as this really help,’ said Fleur official Kerrie Kilford.