Co-op cash boost for one of Portsmouth’s largest youth football clubs

One of the largest youth football clubs in the Portsmouth area have received a financial boost thanks to their local Co-op shop.

By Simon Carter
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 10:49 am
Fleur De Lys receive a £400 cheque from the local Co-op. Back (from left): Jerome Carroll (FDL vice chairman), Dave Brown (Salisbury Road Co-op, Cosham), Sarah Cunningham (Drayton Funeral Care, Co-op), Kerrie Kilford, Steve Jackson (FDL chairman). Also pictured are some of the club's Soccer Tots. Picture: Keith Woodland

Fleur De Lys FC were awarded £400 which they will put towards maintenance and improvement of their Drayton Park clubhouse.

The manager of the Co-op store in Salisbury Road, Dave Brown, applied for £250 funding for Fleur via his company’s supporting local business scheme. He was awarded £200 - a total price-matched by the Co-op Funeral Care scheme.

The cash will also go towards providing equipment for some of the 25-plus teams that come under the club’s umbrella, starting with the 3-6 year-old Soccer Tots.

Fleur are currently six years into a 25-year lease on the clubhouse and enclosed green area.

‘We are a voluntary and community club so additional funds such as this really help,’ said Fleur official Kerrie Kilford.

