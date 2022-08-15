‘Crazy’ early-season fixture list sees Baffins Milton Rovers play just two Wessex League games in August

Rovers only play two league games in the whole of August - the second of which is at home to AFC Stoneham on Tuesday (7.45pm).
After facing the Purples, Baffins then have four successive cup ties - in four different competitions - before their third league game at Bemerton Heath on September 3.
In truth, the fixture list is not hugely different to previous years - Baffins only played three league games in August in both 2018/19 and 2019/20. They played four last season.
After crashing 3-0 at home to Hamble in their Wessex curtain-raiser on August 2, Thompson believes the Stoneham game is ‘vitally important.’
‘It’s important we pick up points, especially at home.
‘The fixtures are crazy, we’ve only got two league games in August.’
Tuesday’s match has been switched from its original date last weekend. ‘In all fairness, with the weather (being so hot) I wasn’t too worried,’ said Thompson.
Captain Jason Parish remains sidelined with an ankle injury, having only played 45 minutes in the whole of pre-season at Godalming.
‘If he can play some part in the warm-up (v Stoneham) and train on Thursday, there’s a slight chance he could be on the bench for Saturday,’ outlined Thompson. ‘We’ll play it by ear, as I’ve said before there’s no point rushing him back.’
Next Saturday’s FA Cup preliminary round tie with Horndean is followed by cup ties against Ringwood (Hampshire Senior Cup), Badshot Lea (FA Vase) and Whitchurch (Wessex League Cup).
Despite Parish’s injury, Baffins ‘aren’t struggling in that department. Alpay Ali’s done well, he scored after coming on against Alton (in a 4-1 FA Cup win). Kelvin Robinson also scored against Alton.
‘Miles Everett has scored goals, Joe Johnson has scored goals.’
Stoneham have also not played since knocking higher tier Bashley out of the FA Cup on August 6. That followed an opening Wessex loss at Fareham Town.
‘Anyone can beat anyone in this league on their day,’ said Thompson. ‘Portchester were 1-0 down to Blackfield at the weekend, Moneyfields only scored late on (at Laverstock). See what I mean?’