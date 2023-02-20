Danny Burroughs continues superb goal record as US Portsmouth claim ‘massive’ Wessex League victory at Blackfield

Danny Burroughs, seen here during his time with Moneyfields, struck his 10th US Portsmouth goal in 15 games in a 2-0 win at Blackfield. Picture by Chris Moorhouse.

The former Moneyfields midfielder opened the scoring at Gang Warily after good work from Bradey Norton.

Elliott Holmes, playing alongside Burroughs in central midfield, added a second as US moved nine points clear of the Wessex League Premier drop zone.

It was only Blackfield’s second loss in nine league outings.

‘We got exactly what we deserved,’ enthused US boss Fraser Quirke. ‘We played really good football for the full 90 minutes.

‘We took our chances and defended resolutely, it wasn’t a picking your pockets 2-0, it was a well-crafted 2-0 - and thoroughly deserved.

‘We asked the lads to be the best they can be and everybody was at least a seven out of 10, there were some eight and a halves and maybe some nines.

‘It was a massive win for us, absolutely massive.’

Burroughs opened the scoring in the 14th minute with his 10th goal in his last 15 league and cup appearances.

That’s a record any step 5 striker would be delighted to possess, let alone a central midfielder in a lower mid-table side.

‘Even when I was with Danny at Moneyfields, I always knew there were goals in him,’ said Quirke.

‘He’s scored a couple of penalties but a lot from open play - he’s a threat around the edge of the box.’

Holmes, who had a stint with Fareham last season, has now netted in all three of his Wessex appearances for US.