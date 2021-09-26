Danny Thompson asking for more of the same from Baffins Milton Rovers man after seizing recent opportunities

Rudi Blankson hit a hat-trick in Baffins Milton Rovers' win over Hythe & Dibden. Picture: Vernon Nash (010220-033)

Blankson hit three goals in the space of 15 minutes while Oscar Johnston, Tommy Scutt and James Cowan all got on the scoresheet for high-flying Baffins.

But assistant manager Danny Thompson, taking charge for the game with boss Shaun Wilkinson away in Dubai, picked out Blankson for high praise.

The forward has had to bide his time for a chance this season with front man Jason Parish arriving from Bognor.

But with Parish currently out injured, Blankson has scored four times in three matches - and Thompson has been impressed by his recent individual displays.

The Baffins assistant boss said: ‘To be fair to Rudi, up until we signed Jason (Parish), Rudi wasn’t really getting a lot of game time. Credit to him, he’s come in the past couple of games - he was excellent last Tuesday at United Services.

‘He’s had a little run in the team now, he was excellent against United Services, and obviously scored a hat-trick yesterday.

‘Credit to him, really, he’s come in and taken his opportunity so you can’t ask for much more than him, he’s done well.’

Second-placed Baffins had to be patient against winless Hythe, but eventually broke the deadlock through Johnston two minutes before the break.

Blankson then struck in first half stoppage-time as the visitors' resistance was now well and truly broken.

Leading scorer Scutt reached double figures for the season, tucking home a penalty four minutes after the interval.

Blankson struck twice in two minutes just before the hour to complete his treble then captain Cowan rounded off the scoring on 83 minutes.

Baffins have made a brilliant start to the league season, winning six of their eight matches, they're the second highest scorers in the division with 26 goals, while they also possess the joint best defence having conceded just three times.

And Thompson was delighted with a number of aspects against struggling Hythe. He said: ‘Obviously it’s nice to continue the unbeaten run, so it was good. To be honest, they were poor. You’ve still got to approach the games with the right attitude because they are potential banana skin games.

‘They’re the sort of games, if you don’t treat them with the right attitude, them you come unstuck. Fair play to our lads, they went out there and done the business.

‘To be fair to Hythe, they went out and gave it a game, then we scored two goals within four minutes to go in at 2-0 at half time.

‘It was important that we went in at half time two goals up and second half it was one-way traffic.