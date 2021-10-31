Dave Carter's feeling of frustration after AFC Portchester suffer Blackfield & Langley defeat

Lee Wort netted in AFC Portchester's defeat at Blackfield & Langley. Picture: Daniel Haswell

The Royals boss felt his men performed well in the loss, but were made to pay for missing a host of chances in the league meeting.

Lee Wort's 15th goal of the season fired Portchester in front inside seven minutes but that would be as good as it got for the visitors.

A combination of some outstanding saves from Blackfield goalkeeper Tom Chambers, who was man of the match, and some poor finishing from the Royals meant they only managed to net one goal on the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carter was also angered at the failure to not award his men a penalty in second-half stoppage-time.

The Portchester boss said: ‘It was a frustrating afternoon. Their keeper probably had the game of his life yesterday - he got man of the match actually - which says all you need to know about the game.

‘He (Blackfield goalkeeper) was a big lad and he just managed to get his fingertips to everything.

‘Joe Briggs shot - the lad is literally on the line (goalline) - he only put his arm out slightly but it hit his arm before going in the net.

‘The referee said his arm was by his side, but it hit his arm. Sam Pearce then got sin-binned from that then Conor Bailey was dazed after taking one in the face so we were down to nine-men.’

Wort's early opener was cancelled out by Sami Makhloufi's leveller after 32 minutes.

Owen Fee then fired Blackfield in front a minute past the hour before the game's controversial moment.

Portchester were up in arms as they were not awarded a penalty after a home player appeared to handle on the line late on.