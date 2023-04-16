Fareham striker Josh Benfield (red) on the attack. Picture by Ken Walker

The visitors - embroiled in a relegation fight - came from 0-2 down to lead 3-2 at half-time.

Fareham, down to nine men at one stage in the second half, hit back to draw 3-3 - but only thanks to keeper Matt Fredericks saving USP’s second spot-kick of the afternoon.

In an eventful Premier Division encounter, home player Casey Bartlett-Scott and USP boss Fraser Quirke were sent off shortly before half-time.

Fareham striker Josh Benfield (red) and USP goalkeeper Logan O'Donnell. Picture by Ken Walker

That was after a ‘massive melee’ ensued around the visitors’ technical area after Bartlett pushed USP head coach Henry Millington in a bid to get the ball and take a throw-in.

‘Their player pushed Henry with two hands,’ reported Quirke. ‘I tried to pull the player away, but I was quickly surrounded by their players saying ‘leave him alone’.’

Quirke had to watch the second half from the steps in front of the changing room complex.

The point leaves USP four points clear of the two-team drop zone, though second-bottom Pagham have a game in hand.

Fareham (red) v US Portsmouth. Picture by Ken Walker

Quirke’s men got off to a dismal start, falling 2-0 down inside 16 minutes.

The Reds opener was a ‘freak’ own goal - Liam Kelly heading a Fareham cross against the back of his fellow defender Ash Thompson’s head and the ball ricocheting into the net.

Jack Breed doubled the lead shortly after but Dan Sibley - who produced a ‘fantastic’ display according to his manager - quickly pulled one back.

Danny Burroughs levelled from the penalty spot, after former Creeksiders striker Simon Woods had been fouled. ‘It was a bit soft if I’m honest,’ said Quirke, ‘but we’ve been on the wrong end of some poor decisions this season.’

Fareham striker Josh Benfield(red) in possession against US Portsmouth. Picture by Ken Walker

And USP were amazingly ahead when Sibley struck his second goal of the contest.

Fareham were reduced to nine men in the second half when Josh Benfield was sin-binned. But it was during that time the hosts leveller - Curt Robbins heading in from a corner.

USP had two great chances to win it - Burroughs seeing his second spot-kick saved after Lamin Jatta had been fouled and then Jatta shooting over from a great position late on.

Quirke said: ‘It was a day of real mixed emotions. At 2-0 down you’d definitely settle for a point.

A Fareham player keeps his eye on the ball against US Portsmouth. Picture by Ken Walker

‘Yet in the end I was disappointed not to win as we missed a penalty and a gilt-edged chance at the end.

‘I’ll tip my hat to Fareham, though - they had a real good go at us in the second half.’

USP have two Premier Division games remaining - home to Hythe & Dibden on Thursday and away to Laverstock on Tuesday week.

The trip to Wiltshire was supposed to be played next Saturday, but has been pushed back three days so all the clubs at the bottom are playing their final game at the same time.

Quirke, though, is unhappy at the fixture change. ‘It’s real flawed logic by the league,’ he stated.

‘Not all the teams down the bottom are playing on the Tuesday - Cowes’ final game is next Saturday.

Fareham (red) v US Portsmouth. Picture by Ken Walker

‘We’ve now got to go to the Salisbury area on a Tuesday for a match that should have been played on a Saturday.

‘It’s frankly ridiculous, it beggars belief.’

Fareham striker Josh Benfield (red) fires in a shot against US Portsmouth. Picture by Ken Walker